Area schedule

SATURDAY

College baseball: Clark at Linn-Benton (2); 1 p.m.; Washington at Oregon State; 1:35 p.m.

High school baseball: Philomath at La Grande; noon; Philomath vs. Baker/Powder Valley (La Grande); 2 p.m.; Monroe at East Linn Christian; 4:30 p.m.

College women’s rowing: Oregon State at Dexter Lake Invite

College softball: UCLA at Oregon State; 3 p.m.

High school softball: Santiam at Jefferson; 4 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Philomath at Junction City Invitational; 11 a.m.

College track and field: Oregon State at Oregon Relays (Eugene)

High school track and field: Jefferson at Jewell Invite; 10:30 a.m.; Central Linn, East Linn Christian, Jefferson, Monroe, Philomath, Santiam Christian Scio, Sweet Home at Meet of Champions (Sweet Home); 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY

College baseball: Clark at Linn-Benton (2); 1 p.m.; Washington at Oregon State; 1:05 p.m.

College softball: UCLA at Oregon State; noon

