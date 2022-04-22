Area schedule

SATURDAY
College baseball: Clark at Linn-Benton (2); 1 p.m.; Washington at Oregon State; 1:35 p.m.
High school baseball: Philomath at La Grande; noon; Philomath vs. Baker/Powder Valley (La Grande); 2 p.m.; Monroe at East Linn Christian; 4:30 p.m.
College women’s rowing: Oregon State at Dexter Lake Invite
College softball: UCLA at Oregon State; 3 p.m.
High school softball: Santiam at Jefferson; 4 p.m.
High school girls tennis: Philomath at Junction City Invitational; 11 a.m.
College track and field: Oregon State at Oregon Relays (Eugene)
High school track and field: Jefferson at Jewell Invite; 10:30 a.m.; Central Linn, East Linn Christian, Jefferson, Monroe, Philomath, Santiam Christian Scio, Sweet Home at Meet of Champions (Sweet Home); 11:30 a.m.
SUNDAY
College baseball: Clark at Linn-Benton (2); 1 p.m.; Washington at Oregon State; 1:05 p.m.
College softball: UCLA at Oregon State; noon