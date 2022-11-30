Area schedule

THURSDAY

College men’s basketball: Washington at Oregon State; 7 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Southern at Oregon State; 11 a.m.

High school swimming: Sisters at Philomath; 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

High school boys basketball: South Albany vs. Redmond at Ridgeview tournament (Redmond); 5 p.m.; Willamette at West Albany; 5:30 p.m.; Crescent Valley vs. Baker at Wilsonville Invitational; 7 p.m.; Liberty at Corvallis; 7 p.m.; Cottage Grove at Sweet Home; 7 p.m.; Blanchet Catholic at Jefferson; 7 p.m.; Harrisburg at Valley Catholic (Beaverton); 7:30 p.m.; Umpqua Valley Christian at East Linn Christian at East Linn tournament; 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Yakima Valley at Linn-Benton in Roadrunner Classic; 7 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Cottage Grove at Sweet Home; 5:30 p.m.; Crescent Valley vs. Redmond at Central Oregon Tip-Off (Crook County HS, Prineville); 6 p.m.; Jefferson at Central Linn; 6 p.m.; Harrisburg at Valley Catholic (Beaverton); 6 p.m.; Regis at Santiam Christian; 6 p.m.; East Linn Christian vs. Umpqua Valley Christian at East Linn tournament; 6 p.m.; Willamette at West Albany; 7 p.m.; North Eugene at Lebanon; 7:30 p.m.

High school swimming: Sweet Home hosts quad meet; 4 p.m.; Philomath at North Eugene meet; 4:15 p.m.

College wrestling: Oregon State at Las Vegas Invite

High school wrestling: Central Linn, Harrisburg, Monroe, Santiam Christian, Scio at Deven Dawson Memorial Tournament (Harrisburg); 10 a.m.; Corvallis at Kirk Morey Invitational (Reynolds HS, Troutdale); 4 p.m.; South Albany at Ron James Round Robin (Hillsboro); 5 p.m.; Harrisburg at Adrian Irwin Memorial Men’s Tournament (Caldera HS, Bend)