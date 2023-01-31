Area schedule

WEDNESDAY
College men’s basketball: Linn-Benton at Southwestern Oregon (Coos Bay); 7:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Chemawa at Jefferson; 6 p.m.; Central Linn at Monroe; 7:30 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Linn Benton at Southwestern Oregon (Coos Bay); 5:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Central Linn at Monroe/Alsea; 6 p.m.
High school wrestling: Philomath, Sweet Home at Special District 2 Double Duals (Sweet Home); 5 p.m.; Crescent Valley at South Albany; Lebanon at Silverton; 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
College men’s basketball: Oregon State at Arizona State; 5 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Woodburn at West Albany; 7 p.m.; Philomath at Cascade (Turner); 7 p.m.; Stayton at Sweet Home; 7 p.m.; Harrisburg at Sisters; 7 p.m.; Reedsport at East Linn Christian; 7:30 p.m.; Oakland at Central Linn; 7:30 p.m.; Alsea at Eddyville Charter; 7:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Philomath at Cascade (Turner); 5:30 p.m.; Stayton at Sweet Home; 5:30 p.m.; Harrisburg at Sisters; 5:30 p.m.; Reedsport at East Linn Christian; 6 p.m.; Oakland at Central Linn; 6 p.m.
High school wrestling: Monroe at Oakland four-way dual; 5 p.m.; Central Linn at Oakridge meet; 6 p.m.