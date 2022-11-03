 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area schedule

FRIDAY

College football: Oregon State at Washington; 7:30 p.m.

High school football (OSAA round of 16): 5A – West Albany at Thurston (Springfield); 7 p.m.; Mountain View at South Albany; 7 p.m. 3A – St. Mary’s at Santiam Christian; 7 p.m.

College women’s soccer: Oregon State at Oregon; 7 p.m.

College volleyball: Washington State at Oregon State; 6 p.m.; Lane at Linn-Benton; 6 p.m.

High school volleyball (state tournament quarterfinals): 5A (Forest Grove HS) – South Albany vs. Wilsonville; 1:15 p.m.; West Albany vs. Crescent Valley; 3:15 p.m.; 3A (Springfield HS) – Santiam Christian vs. Burns; 3:15 p.m.; 2A (Ridgeview HS, Redmond) – Monroe vs. Oakridge; 3:15 p.m.

SATURDAY

People are also reading…

High school cross-country: State meet (Lane CC, Eugene); 10 a.m.

High school football (OSAA round of 16): 2A – Monroe at Heppner; noon

High school boys soccer (5A state quarterfinal): Parkrose at West Albany; 6 p.m.

High school girls soccer (state quarterfinals): 5A – Crescent Valley at Caldera (Bend); 1 p.m.; 4A – Philomath at Marist Catholic (Eugene); 5 p.m.

College wrestling: Oregon State at Lehigh (Bethlehem, Pa.); 9 a.m.

