THURSDAY
College men’s soccer: Florida International at Oregon State; 5 p.m.
High school boys soccer: Lebanon, Philomath, South Albany at Philomath jamboree
College women’s soccer: UC San Diego at Oregon State; 2 p.m.
High school girls soccer: South Albany at Thurston jamboree (Springfield); Lebanon, Philomath at Philomath jamboree; Sweet Home at Willamalane Jamboree (Springfield)
High school volleyball: Crescent Valley hosts jamboree; Sweet Home hosts jamboree; Harrisburg, Monroe at Harrisburg jamboree; East Linn Christian, Jefferson, Scio at Santiam jamboree (Mill City); Central Linn at Blanchet Catholic jamboree (Salem)
FRIDAY
High school cross-country: South Albany at Night Meet (Wilsonville); 6 p.m.
High school boys soccer: Santiam Christian at Gervais; 4:15 p.m.; Sweet Home at Willamalane Jamboree (Springfield)
College volleyball: Linn-Benton vs. Olympic at Edmonds CC (Lynnwood, Wash.); 10 a.m.; Oregon State at Montana State; 12:30 p.m.; Oregon State vs. Kennesaw State (Bozeman, Mont.); 4 p.m.; Linn-Benton at Edmonds; 7 p.m.
High school volleyball: South Albany at Mountain View tournament (Bend)