Area schedule

THURSDAY

High school boys basketball: Central Linn at Mohawk (Marcola); 5:30 p.m.; Monroe vs. Pleasant Hill at Santiam Christian tournament; 6 p.m.; Alsea at Enterprise; 7 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Country Christian (Molalla); 7:30 p.m.; Elmira at Santiam Christian at Santiam Christian tournament; 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Monroe/Alsea vs. Pleasant Hill at Santiam Christian tournament; 4:30 p.m.; Banks at Santiam Christian at Santiam Christian tournament; 6 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Country Christian (Molalla); 6 p.m.; Central Linn at Mohawk (Marcola); 7 p.m.

High school swimming: Marist, North Marion at Philomath; 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

High school boys basketball: Jefferson vs. Oakland at Harrisburg tournament; 4:30 p.m.; Philomath vs. Gladstone at Marist tournament (Eugene); 5:30 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Churchill (Eugene); 7 p.m.; Milwaukie at Corvallis; 7 p.m.; West Albany at Eagle Point; 7 p.m.; Hidden Valley at Sweet Home; 7 p.m.; Alsea at Elgin; 7:30 p.m.; Cascade at Lebanon; 7:30 p.m.; Blanchet Catholic at Harrisburg at Harrisburg tournament; 7:30 p.m.; Monroe at Santiam Christian at Santiam Christian tournament; 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Linn-Benton at Olympic (Bremerton, Wash.); 5 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Jefferson vs. Oakland at Harrisburg tournament; 3 p.m.; Philomath vs. Gladstone at Marist tournament (Eugene); 4 p.m.; West Albany at Eagle Point; 5:30 p.m.; Hidden Valley at Sweet Home; 5:30 p.m.; Blanchet Catholic at Harrisburg at Harrisburg tournament; 6 p.m.; Monroe/Alsea at Santiam Christian at Santiam Christian tournament; 6 p.m.; Scio at La Pine; 6 p.m.; Crater at Crescent Valley; 7 p.m.; North Eugene at South Albany; 7 p.m.

High school swimming: Sisters at Sweet Home; 4 p.m.

High school wrestling: Crescent Valley at Walsh Ironman tournament (Ohio); Harrisburg, South Albany at North Bend Coast Classic; Sweet Home at Rose City Championship (Westview HS, Portland); Corvallis, Lebanon, South Albany, Sweet Home, West Albany at Battle for the Capital tournament (McKay HS, Salem); 7:30 a.m.; Central Linn hosts three-way dual meet; 5 p.m.; Philomath hosts Philomath Invite