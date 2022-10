Area schedule

TUESDAY

High school boys soccer: North Marion at Philomath; 3:30 p.m.; Newport at Sweet Home; 4 p.m.; South Albany at West Albany; 7 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Central (Independence); 7 p.m.; Corvallis at Silverton; 7 p.m.; McKay at Lebanon; 7 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Philomath at North Marion (Aurora); 4 p.m.; Newport at Sweet Home; 6 p.m.; West Albany at South Albany; 7 p.m.; Lebanon at McKay (Salem); 7 p.m.; Silverton at Corvallis; 7:15 p.m.; Central at Crescent Valley; 7:30 p.m.

High school volleyball: Sweet Home at Philomath; 6 p.m.; South Albany at Lebanon; 6:30 p.m.; Corvallis at Woodburn; 6:30 p.m.; West Albany at McKay (Salem); 6:30 p.m.; Elmira at Harrisburg; 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

High school cross-country: Crescent Valley, South Albany, West Albany at Bryant Park meet; 4 p.m.; Corvallis, Lebanon at McKay meet (Salem); Philomath at Ragtag Relay (Cottage Grove); 4 p.m.; Harrisburg at Umpqua Invite (Stewart Park, Roseburg); 5:45 p.m.

High school boys soccer: Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter at Crosshill Christian/Jefferson; 4:30 p.m.; Siuslaw/Mapleton at East Linn Christian; 4:30 p.m.; Central Linn at Sisters; 6 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Sisters at Central Linn; 4:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter at La Pine; 4:30 p.m.

College volleyball: Linn-Benton at Mt. Hood (Gresham); 6 p.m.

High school volleyball: Dayton at Santiam Christian; 6 p.m.; Amity at Jefferson; 6 p.m.; Sheridan at Scio; 6:30 p.m.