WEDNESDAY
High school baseball: 3A Special District 2 playoff – Santiam Christian vs Amity (Yamhill-Carlton HS, Yamhill); 3:30 p.m.
College men’s golf: Oregon State at NCAA regional (Las Vegas)
High school softball: Santiam Christian at Dayton; 4:30 p.m.; Monroe at Santiam (Mill City) (2); 4 p.m.; Culver at Central Linn; 4:30 p.m.
High school track and field: Harrisburg, Jefferson, Santiam Christian, Scio at 3A Special District 3 meet (Scio); 2 p.m.
THURSDAY
College baseball: Western Carolina at Oregon State; 5:35 p.m.
High school baseball: Santiam Christian at Monroe; 4:30 p.m.; Corvallis at Scappoose; 5 p.m.
High school softball: Scio at Kennedy (Mount Angel); 4:30 p.m.; Liberty at Corvallis; 5 p.m.
High school track and field: Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Lebanon, South Albany, West Albany at Mid-Willamette Conference district meet (West Albany); 2 p.m. Harrisburg, Jefferson, Santiam Christian, Scio at 3A Special District 3 meet (Scio); 2 p.m.