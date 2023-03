TUESDAY

High school baseball: West Albany vs. Sunset at Coach Bob National Invitational (Chandler, Ariz.); 9:45 a.m.; Corvallis vs. South Albany at Crater tournament (Central Point); 10 a.m.; Harrisburg vs. Gaston at Scio tournament; 11 a.m.; Central Linn at Dufur/South Wasco County (Dufur); 11 a.m.; Philomath/Alsea vs. Hillsboro at Newport tournament; 11:30 a.m.; Monroe vs. Bandon/Pacific (Roseburg); 12:30 p.m.; Lebanon vs. Middleton (Wisc.) at St. Petersburg, Fla., tournament; 1 p.m.; Philomath vs. Valley Catholic at Newport tournament; 2 p.m.; Sweet Home vs. North Valley (Talent); 1 p.m.; Sweet Home vs. Phoenix (Talent); 3 p.m.

High school softball: West Albany vs. La Salle Prep at Medford tournament; 8 a.m.; South Albany vs. Milwaukie at Medford tournament; 8 a.m.; Santiam Christian vs. Cascade Christian at Medford tournament; 8 a.m.; West Albany vs. Henley at Medford tournament; 10 a.m.; Philomath/Alsea vs. Dayton at Medford tournament; 10 a.m.; South Albany vs. Caldera at Medford tournament; 10 a.m.; Philomath/Alsea vs. Brookings-Harbor at Medford tournament; noon; Harrisburg vs. Gaston at Scio tournament; noon; Jefferson vs. Gaston at Scio tournament; 2 p.m.; Lebanon vs. Willamette at Medford tournament; 4 p.m.; Jefferson vs. Santiam at Scio tournament; 4 p.m.; Lebanon vs. West Salem at Medford tournament; 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

College baseball: Oregon State at Seattle; 2 p.m.

High school baseball: South Albany vs. La Salle Prep at Crater tournament (Central Point); 10 a.m.; Harrisburg vs. Santiam at Scio tournament; 11 a.m.; Corvallis vs. La Salle Prep at Crater tournament; 1 p.m.; Harrisburg vs. Amity at Scio tournament; 1:30 p.m.; Monroe vs. Dayton (Roseburg); 3 p.m.; Corvallis vs. Crater at Crater tournament; 4 p.m.; Lowell at East Linn Christian; 4 p.m.; Santiam Christian at Arizona tournament (Tempe)

High school softball: Harrisburg vs. Santiam at Scio tournament; noon; Harrisburg vs. Jefferson at Scio tournament; 2 p.m.

College track and field: Oregon State at Texas Relays (Austin)