Area schedule

THURSDAY

College baseball: Long Beach State at Oregon State; 5:35 p.m.

High school baseball: Sweet Home at Sisters (2); 3 p.m.; Blanchet Catholic at Philomath; 4:30 p.m.; Scio at Amity; 4:30 p.m.; Harrisburg/Mohawk at Santiam Christian; 4:30 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Monroe; 4:30 p.m.

College softball: Oregon State at Washington; 5 p.m.

High school softball: Scio at Blanchet Catholic (Salem) (2); 3 p.m.; Sweet Home at Philomath; 4:30 p.m.; Central Linn at Gervais; 4:30 p.m.

College track and field: Oregon State at Mt. SAC Relays (Walnut, Calif.)

High school track and field: Philomath, Sweet Home at Philomath Invitational; noon; Santiam Christian at Sheridan meet; 4 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Scio meet; 4 p.m.; Central Linn at Monroe meet; 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

College baseball: Southwestern Oregon at Linn-Benton (2); 1 p.m.; Long Beach State at Oregon State; 5:35 p.m.

High school baseball: East Linn Christian at Monroe (2); 2 p.m.; Yamhill-Carlton at Scio; 4:30 p.m.; South Albany at Lebanon; 5 p.m.; Corvallis at Central (Independence); 5 p.m.

College men’s golf: Oregon State at Thunderbird Collegiate (Phoenix, Ariz.)

College softball: Oregon State at Washington; 6 p.m.

High school softball: Harrisburg/Mohawk at Santiam Christian (2); 2 p.m.; South Albany at West Albany; 5 p.m.; Central at Crescent Valley; 5 p.m.; Lebanon at North Salem; 5 p.m.; Corvallis at Dallas/Falls City; 5 p.m.

College track and field: Oregon State at Mt. SAC Relays (Walnut, Calif.)

High school track and field: Crescent Valley at Chehalem Field and Track Classic (Newberg); 2:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0