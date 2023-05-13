SUNDAY
College baseball: Oregon State at UCLA; noon
College men’s rowing: Oregon State at Pac-12 championships (Dexter Lake)
College women’s rowing: Oregon State at Pac-12 championships (Dexter Lake)
MONDAY
High school baseball: South Albany at Lebanon; 5 p.m.; McKay at West Albany; 5 p.m.
College men’s golf: Oregon State at NCAA regional (Las Vegas)
High school softball: Gervais at Central Linn; 4:30 p.m.; Monroe at Regis (Stayton); 4:30 p.m.; South Albany at Lebanon; 5 p.m.; McKay at West Albany; 5 p.m