Area schedule

SATURDAY
College baseball: Linn-Benton at Clackamas (Oregon City) (2); 1 p.m.; Oregon State at USC; 2 p.m.
High school baseball: Umpqua Valley Christian at Monroe; noon; Lowell at East Linn Christian; 1 p.m.
College men’s rowing: Oregon State at Redwood Shores (Calif.) Invite
College women’s rowing: Oregon State at Pac-12 Invite (Last Vegas)
College softball: Arizona at Oregon State; 4 p.m.
High school softball: Central Linn at Santiam (Mill City); 2:30 p.m.
College track and field: Oregon State at John Knight Twilight (Monmouth)
High school track and field: Scio at Amiy Invitational; 10 a.m.; Jefferson at AMJ Invitational (McKenzie HS, Finn Rock); 10:30 a.m.; Crescent Valley at Sherwood meet; noon; Lebanon at Jim Robinson Twilight Invitational (Roseburg)
SUNDAY
College baseball: Oregon State at USC; 1 p.m.
College men’s rowing: Oregon State at Redwood Shores (Calif.) Invite
College women’s rowing: Oregon State at Pac-12 Invite (Last Vegas)
College softball: Arizona at Oregon State; 11 a.m.
Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.