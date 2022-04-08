 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
web only

Area schedule

  • 0

SATURDAY

College baseball: Linn-Benton at Clackamas (Oregon City) (2); 1 p.m.; Oregon State at USC; 2 p.m.

High school baseball: Umpqua Valley Christian at Monroe; noon; Lowell at East Linn Christian; 1 p.m.

College men’s rowing: Oregon State at Redwood Shores (Calif.) Invite

College women’s rowing: Oregon State at Pac-12 Invite (Last Vegas)

College softball: Arizona at Oregon State; 4 p.m.

High school softball: Central Linn at Santiam (Mill City); 2:30 p.m.

College track and field: Oregon State at John Knight Twilight (Monmouth)

High school track and field: Scio at Amiy Invitational; 10 a.m.; Jefferson at AMJ Invitational (McKenzie HS, Finn Rock); 10:30 a.m.; Crescent Valley at Sherwood meet; noon; Lebanon at Jim Robinson Twilight Invitational (Roseburg)

People are also reading…

SUNDAY

College baseball: Oregon State at USC; 1 p.m.

College men’s rowing: Oregon State at Redwood Shores (Calif.) Invite

College women’s rowing: Oregon State at Pac-12 Invite (Last Vegas)

College softball: Arizona at Oregon State; 11 a.m.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News