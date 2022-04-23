Area schedule

SUNDAY

College baseball: Clark at Linn-Benton (2); 1 p.m.; Washington at Oregon State; 1:05 p.m.

College softball: UCLA at Oregon State; noon

MONDAY

High school baseball: East Linn Christian at Lowell; 4:30 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Lebanon; 5 p.m.; Silverton at South Albany; 5 p.m.; North Salem at West Albany; 5 p.m.

College men’s golf: Oregon State at Pac-12 championship (Fall City, Wash.)

High school boys golf: Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Lebanon, South Albany, West Albany at Mid-Willamette Conference tournament (Trysting Tree); 11 a.m.; East Linn Christian, Harrisburg at league tournament (Salishan, Gleneden Beach)

High school girls golf: Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Lebanon, South Albany, West Albany at Mallard Creek Invitational; 11 a.m.; Harrisburg at Woodburn Invitational (OGA); 11 a.m.;

High school softball: Monroe at Glendale (2); 2 p.m.; West Albany at Central (Independence); 4:30 p.m.; Sweet Home at Newport; 4:30 p.m.; Western Christian at Jefferson; 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Central Linn; 4:30 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Corvallis; 5 p.m.; Lebanon at Silverton; 5 p.m.;

High school boys tennis: Blanchet Catholic at Philomath; 4 p.m.

