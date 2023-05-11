FRIDAY

College baseball: Oregon State at UCLA; 7 p.m.

High school baseball: Sisters at Harrisburg (2); 2 p.m.; Monroe at East Linn Christian (2); 2 p.m.; Santiam at Central Linn (2); 2 p.m.; Santiam Christian at Taft (Lincoln City); 3:30 p.m.; West Albany at McKay (Salem); 4 p.m.; Scio at Sheridan; 4:30 p.m.; Jefferson at Yamhill-Carlton (Yamhill); 4:30 p.m.; Lebanon at South Albany; 5 p.m.; Corvallis at Crescent Valley; 5 p.m.

College softball: Oregon State at Pac-12 tournament (Tucson, Ariz.)

High school softball: Sisters at Harrisburg (2); 2 p.m.; Santiam Christian at Taft (Lincoln City); 3:30 p.m.; South Albany at Corvallis; 4 p.m.; Scio at Sheridan; 4:30 p.m.; Central Linn at Monroe; 4:30 p.m.; West Albany at Crescent Valley; 5 p.m.; Jefferson at Amity; 5 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Lebanon, South Albany, West Albany at Mid-Willamette district tournament (Timberhill Tennis Club); Philomath at 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 2 tournament (Salem Tennis & Swim Club)

High school girls tennis: Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Lebanon, South Albany, West Albany at Mid-Willamette district tournament (Timberhill Tennis Club); Philomath at 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 2 tournament (Salem Tennis & Swim Club)

College track and field: Oregon State at Pac-12 championship (Walnut, Calif.)

High school track and field: Philomath at Wally Ciochetti Invitational (Cottage Grove); 2 p.m.; Jefferson at Toledo Twilight; 3 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Kennedy meet (Mount Angel); 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

College baseball: Oregon State at UCLA; 6 p.m.

High school baseball: Stayton at Philomath/Alsea (Philomath); 2 p.m.

College softball: Oregon State at Pac-12 tournament (Tucson, Ariz.)

High school softball: Tillamook at Santiam Christian; 11 a.m.; Lakeview at Jefferson; 1 p.m.; Scio vs. Lakeview (Jefferson); 3 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Philomath at 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 2 tournament (Salem Tennis & Swim Club)

College track and field: Oregon State at Pac-12 championships (Walnut, Calif.)

High school track and field: Central Linn at Jeannine James Invitational (Gervais); 10 a.m.