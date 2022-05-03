Area schedule

WEDNESDAY

High school baseball: Newport at Sweet Home (2); 3 p.m.; Philomath at Stayton; 4:30 p.m.; Oakridge at Central Linn; 4:30 p.m.; Lowell at Monroe; 4:30 p.m.; Lebanon at West Albany; 5 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Silverton; 5 p.m.; Dallas at South Albany; 5 p.m.; Corvallis at North Salem; 5 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Sisters at Philomath; 4 p.m.

High school softball: Scio at Yamhill-Carlton; 2 p.m.; Sweet Home at Sisters; 4:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian at Creswell; 4:30 p.m.; Central Linn at Kennedy (Mount Angel); 4:30 p.m.; Oakland at Monroe; 4:30 p.m.; Lebanon at South Albany; 5 p.m.; Central at Corvallis; 5 p.m.; North Salem at Crescent Valley; 5 p.m.; Philomath at Woodburn (2); 5 p.m.

High school track and field: Harrisburg at Special District 3 meet (Pleasant Hill); 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

College baseball: Mt. Hood at Linn-Benton (2); 1 p.m.

High school baseball: Central Linn at Oakridge (2); 2 p.m.; Stayton at Philomath; 4:30 p.m.; Newport at Sweet Home; 4:30 p.m.; Amity at Scio; 4:30 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at Harrisburg/Mohawk; 4:30 p.m.

High school softball: Central Linn at Jefferson (2); 3 p.m.; Stayton at Sweet Home; 4:30 p.m.; Monroe at North Douglas; 4:30 p.m.; Scio at Amity; 5 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Corvallis at Oregon Episcopal (Portland); 4 p.m.; South Albany at Cascade (Turner); 4 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Philomath at Corvallis; 4 p.m.

High school track and field: Crescent Valley, West Albany at North Salem; 3:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0