WEDNESDAY

High school baseball: North Marion/Gervais at Philomath/Alsea (Philomath); 4:30 p.m.; Lebanon at Woodburn; 5 p.m.; Corvallis at South Albany; 5 p.m.; West Albany at Crescent Valley; 5 p.m.; Sweet Home at Newport; 5 p.m.; Valley Catholic at Santiam Christian; 5 p.m.

High school softball: Newport at Philomath/Alsea (Philomath); 4:30 p.m.; South Albany at Woodburn; 5 p.m.; Dallas/Perrydale at Lebanon; 5 p.m.; Corvallis at West Albany; 5 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Silverton; 5 p.m.; Sweet Home at North Marion (Aurora); 5 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Lebanon, South Albany, West Albany at Mid-Willamette district tournament (Timberhill Tennis Club)

High school girls tennis: Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Lebanon, South Albany, West Albany at Mid-Willamette district tournament (Timberhill Tennis Club)

High school track and field: South Albany, Central at Lebanon; 3:30 p.m.; Monroe, Oakland, Oakridge at Central Linn meet; 3:30 p.m.; West Albany, Woodburn at Crescent Valley; 3:45 p.m.; Monroe at Central Linn league meet; 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

High school baseball: Newport at Sweet Home; 4:30 p.m.; Philomath/Alsea at North Marion/Gervais (North Marion, Aurora); 5 p.m.

College softball: Oregon State vs. Washington at Pac-12 tournament (Tucson, Ariz.); 12:30 p.m.

High school softball: Philomath/Alsea at Sweet Home; 4:30 p.m.; Jefferson at Yamhill-Carlton (Yamhill) (2); 4:30 p.m.; Monroe at Toledo; 4:30 p.m.; Lebanon at Woodburn; 5 p.m.; Kennedy at Central Linn; 5:30 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Lebanon, South Albany, West Albany at Mid-Willamette district tournament (Timberhill Tennis Club); Philomath at 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 2 tournament (Salem Tennis & Swim Club)

High school girls tennis: Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Lebanon, South Albany, West Albany at Mid-Willamette district tournament (Timberhill Tennis Club); Philomath at 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 2 tournament (Salem Tennis & Swim Club)