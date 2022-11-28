Area schedule

TUESDAY
College women’s basketball: University of Oregon Basketball Club at Linn-Benton; 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
High school boys basketball: Alsea at Perrydale; 5:30 p.m. Sweet Home at Elmira; 7:30 p.m.; Monroe at Harrisburg; 7:30 p.m.; Jefferson at Regis (Stayton); 7:30 p.m.; Chemawa at Scio; 7:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Crescent Valley jamboree; 5 p.m.; Sweet Home at Elmira; 6 p.m.; Monroe/Alsea at Harrisburg; 6 p.m.; Jefferson at Regis (Stayton); 6 p.m.; Chemawa at Scio; 6 p.m.; Lebanon, Philomath, McNary, Springfield at Philomath jamboree; 7:30 p.m.
High school wrestling: Corvallis, Lebanon, South Albany, Sweet Home, West Albany at Weisbrodt Invitational (Lebanon); 1 p.m.