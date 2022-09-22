Area schedule

FRIDAY

College cross-country: Oregon State at Dellinger Invitational (Eugene)

High school cross-country: Central Linn, East Linn Christian, Harrisburg, Jefferson, Monroe, Santiam Christian, Scio at Champs Invite (Cheadle Lake Park); 4:30 p.m.

High school football: Lebanon at Corvallis; 7 p.m.; South Albany at Silverton; 7 p.m.; Dallas at West Albany; 7 p.m.; Philomath at Junction City; 7 p.m.; Cottage Grove at Sweet Home; 7 p.m.; Harrisburg at Siuslaw (Florence); 7 p.m.; Scio at Salem Academy; 7 p.m.; Newport at Jefferson; 7 p.m.; Central Linn at Waldport; 7 p.m.; Monroe at Oakridge; 7 p.m.

College women’s soccer: Washington State at Oregon State; 6 p.m.

College volleyball: California at Oregon State; 6 p.m.; Linn-Benton at Umpqua (Roseburg); 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

High school cross-country: Corvallis at Nike Portland XC (Blie Lake Regional Park); Crescent Valley, Lebanon at Three Course Challenge (Camp Rilea, Warrenton); Monroe, Philomath at CG Bramble Scramble (Cottage Grove); 1:15 p.m.

College football: USC at Oregon State; 6:30 p.m.

High school football: Santiam Christian at Amity; 1 p.m.

High school boys soccer: Ashland at West Albany; 11 a.m.

High school volleyball: East Linn Christian at Waldport; noon; Central Linn vs. Reedsport (Waldport); 1:30 p.m.; East Linn Christian vs. Reedsport (Waldport); 3 p.m.; Central Linn at Waldport; 4:30 p.m.; South Albany, West Albany, Bend, Churchill, Jesuit, Ridgeview, Sheldon, Sherwood, South Salem, Summit, Westview, Wilsonville at South Albany State Preview; Philomath at North Marion tournament (Aurora); Harrisburg, Monroe at Creswell tournament; Jefferson at Pleasant Hill tournament