Area schedule

SATURDAY
College baseball: Linn-Benton at Southwestern Oregon (Coos Bay) (2); 1 p.m.; Long Beach State at Oregon State; 1:35 p.m.
High school baseball: Santiam Christian at Harrisburg/Mohawk; 1 p.m.
College football: Oregon State spring game (Reser Stadium); 1 p.m.
College men’s golf: Oregon State at Thunderbird Collegiate (Phoenix, Ariz.)
High school girls lacrosse: Oregon City at West Albany; 1:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at West Albany; 5:30 p.m.
College men’s rowing: Oregon State vs. Stanford (Dexter Lake)
College softball: Oregon State at Washington; 2 p.m.
High school softball: South Albany at Crescent Valley; 2 p.m.
College track and field: Oregon State at Beach Invitational (Long Beach, Calif.); Oregon State at Lewis & Clark Invite (Portland)
High school track and field: West Albany at Wilsonville Invitational; 10 a.m.; Central Linn at Prefontaine Rotary Invite (Marshfield HS, Coos Bay); 10 a.m.; Alsea at Waldport meet; 3 p.m.
SUNDAY
No events scheduled