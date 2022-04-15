Area schedule

College baseball: Linn-Benton at Southwestern Oregon (Coos Bay) (2); 1 p.m.; Long Beach State at Oregon State; 1:35 p.m.

High school girls lacrosse: Oregon City at West Albany; 1:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at West Albany; 5:30 p.m.

College track and field: Oregon State at Beach Invitational (Long Beach, Calif.); Oregon State at Lewis & Clark Invite (Portland)

People are also reading…

High school track and field: West Albany at Wilsonville Invitational; 10 a.m.; Central Linn at Prefontaine Rotary Invite (Marshfield HS, Coos Bay); 10 a.m.; Alsea at Waldport meet; 3 p.m.