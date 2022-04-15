 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area schedule

  • Updated
  • 0

SATURDAY

College baseball: Linn-Benton at Southwestern Oregon (Coos Bay) (2); 1 p.m.; Long Beach State at Oregon State; 1:35 p.m.

High school baseball: Santiam Christian at Harrisburg/Mohawk; 1 p.m.

College football: Oregon State spring game (Reser Stadium); 1 p.m.

College men’s golf: Oregon State at Thunderbird Collegiate (Phoenix, Ariz.)

High school girls lacrosse: Oregon City at West Albany; 1:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at West Albany; 5:30 p.m.

College men’s rowing: Oregon State vs. Stanford (Dexter Lake)

College softball: Oregon State at Washington; 2 p.m.

High school softball: South Albany at Crescent Valley; 2 p.m.

College track and field: Oregon State at Beach Invitational (Long Beach, Calif.); Oregon State at Lewis & Clark Invite (Portland)

People are also reading…

High school track and field: West Albany at Wilsonville Invitational; 10 a.m.; Central Linn at Prefontaine Rotary Invite (Marshfield HS, Coos Bay); 10 a.m.; Alsea at Waldport meet; 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

No events scheduled

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News