Area schedule

SUNDAY
College softball: Oregon Tech at Oregon State; noon
College volleyball: Oregon State at USC; noon
MONDAY
High school boys soccer: Crosshill Christian/Jefferson at Creswell; 4 p.m.; Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter at East Linn Christian; 4:30 p.m.; Central Linn at Pleasant Hill; 7 p.m.
High school girls soccer: Pleasant Hill at Central Linn; 4:30 p.m.; Creswell at Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter; 6 p.m.
High school volleyball: Santiam Christian at Sheridan; 6 p.m. Lebanon at Central (Independence); 6:30 p.m.; Jefferson at Dayton; 6:30 p.m.