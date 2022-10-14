 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area schedule

SUNDAY

College softball: Oregon Tech at Oregon State; noon

College volleyball: Oregon State at USC; noon

MONDAY

High school boys soccer: Crosshill Christian/Jefferson at Creswell; 4 p.m.; Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter at East Linn Christian; 4:30 p.m.; Central Linn at Pleasant Hill; 7 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Pleasant Hill at Central Linn; 4:30 p.m.; Creswell at Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter; 6 p.m.

High school volleyball: Santiam Christian at Sheridan; 6 p.m. Lebanon at Central (Independence); 6:30 p.m.; Jefferson at Dayton; 6:30 p.m.

