Area schedule

SUNDAY

College baseball: Oregon State at USC; 1 p.m.

College men’s rowing: Oregon State at Redwood Shores (Calif.) Invite

College women’s rowing: Oregon State at Pac-12 Invite (Last Vegas)

College softball: Arizona at Oregon State; 11 a.m.

MONDAY

High school baseball: Sweet Home at Sisters; 4:30 p.m.; Umpqua Valley Christian at Central Linn; 4:30 p.m.; South Albany at Crescent Valley; 5 p.m.; West Albany at Dallas; 5 p.m.; Silverton at Corvallis; 5 p.m.; Banks at Philomath; 5 p.m.

High school boys golf: Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Lebanon, South Albany, West Albany at Mid-Willamette Conference tournament (Spring Hill); 12:30 p.m.

High school girls golf: Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Lebanon, South Albany, West Albany at Mid-Willamette Conference tournament (OGA, Woodburn); noon

High school softball: Sweet Home at Cascade (Turner); 4:30 p.m.; Newport at Philomath; 4:30 p.m.; Crescent Valley at South Albany; 5 p.m.; West Albany at Dallas/Falls City; 5 p.m.; Silverton at Corvallis; 5 p.m.

Jesse Sowa is a sports reporter at the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6065.

