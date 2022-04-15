Area schedule

MONDAY

College baseball: Gonzaga at Oregon State; 5:35 p.m.

High school baseball: Stayton at Sweet Home; 4:30 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Monroe; 4:30 p.m.; Lebanon at South Albany; 5 p.m.; Central at Corvallis; 5 p.m.; Crescent Valley at North Salem; 5 p.m.

High school boys golf: Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Lebanon at Mallard Creek Invitational; 11 a.m.; East Linn Christian, Harrisburg at Special District 2 tournament (Tokatee); 11 a.m.

College women’s golf: Oregon State at Pac-12 championship (Eugene)

High school girls golf: Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Lebanon, South Albany, West Albany at Mid-Willamette Conference tournament (Salem GC); noon

High school softball: North Salem at West Albany; 4 p.m.

Sisters at Sweet Home; 4:30 p.m.; Woodburn at Philomath; 4:30 p.m.; Culver at Central Linn; 4:30 p.m.; Western Christian at Jefferson; 4:30 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Lebanon; 5 p.m.; Silverton at South Albany; 5 p.m.

High school boys tennis: North Marion at Philomath; 4 p.m.

High school track and field: Crescent Valley, North Salem at South Albany; 3:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

College baseball: Gonzaga at Oregon State; 5:35 p.m.

High school baseball: Scio at Blanchet Catholic (Salem); 4 p.m.; Harrisburg/Mohawk at La Pine; 4:30 p.m.; Central Linn at East Linn Christian; 4:30 p.m.

College women’s golf: Oregon State at Pac-12 championship (Eugene)

High school softball: Yamhill-Carlton at Scio; 4:30 p.m.; Harrisburg/Mohawk at La Pine; 4:30 p.m.; Monroe at Oakland; 4:30 p.m.

High school track and field: West Albany, Dallas at Central (Independence); 3:45 p.m.; Central Linn at Waldport meet; 4 p.m.; Monroe hosts Special District 3 meet; 4 p.m.

