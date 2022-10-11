Area schedule

WEDNESDAY

High school cross country: South Albany at Woodburn meet (Willamette Mission State Park); 4 p.m.; Corvallis, East Linn Christian, Lebanon, West Albany at Lebanon meet (Seven Oak MS); 4 p.m.; Harrisburg, Monroe at Harrisburg Gatorade Challenge; 5 p.m.

High school boys soccer: East Linn Christian at Central Linn; 4:30 p.m.; Crosshill Christian/Jefferson at La Pine; 4:30 p.m.

High school volleyball: Harrisburg at Pleasant Hill; 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

High school cross-country: Jefferson, Scio at Chemawa Invitational (Salem); 4:40 p.m.; Philomath, Sweet Home at Clash in the Cascades (Black Butte); 5:10 p.m.

High school football: Alsea at Perrydale; 7 p.m.

High school boys soccer: Sweet Home at Cascade (Turner); 4 p.m.; West Albany at Central (Independence); 5 p.m.; Philomath at Newport; 6 p.m.; Sisters at Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter; 6 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Newport at Philomath; 3:30 p.m.; Sisters at Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter; 4:30 p.m.; La Pine at Central Linn; 4:30 p.m.; Cascade at Sweet Home; 6 p.m.

High school volleyball: Newport at Sweet Home; 6 p.m.; North Marion at Philomath; 6 p.m.; Santiam Christian at Jefferson; 6 p.m.; Corvallis at McKay (Salem); 6:15 p.m.; South Albany at Crescent Valley; 6:30 p.m.; West Albany at Silverton; 6:30 p.m.; Dallas at Lebanon; 6:30 p.m.; Scio at Amity; 6:30 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Monroe; 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Central Linn; 6:30 p.m.