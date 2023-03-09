FRIDAY
College baseball: Mt. Hood at Linn-Benton (Gresham) (2); 11 a.m.; Washington State at Oregon State; 5:35 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Philomath vs. team TBA at 4A state tournament (Forest Grove HS); 9 a.m. or 6:30 p.m.; Crescent Valley at 5A state tournament (Gill Coliseum); 2:15 p.m. (third-place game) or 8:30 p.m. (championship game)
College women’s basketball: Linn Benton vs. team TBA at NWAC tournament (Pasco, Wash.); 2 p.m. (with a win Thursday)
High school girls basketball: Philomath vs. team TBA at 4A state tournament (Forest Grove HS); 10:45 a.m. or 3:15 p.m.; Crescent Valley, at 5A state tournament (Gill Coliseum); 12:30 p.m. (third-place game) or 5:45 p.m. (championship game)
College softball: Oregon State at Utah; 3 p.m.
People are also reading…
College indoor track and field: Oregon State at NCAA championships (Albuquerque, N.M.)
SATURDAY
College baseball: Chemeketa at Linn-Benton (2); 1 p.m.; Washington State at Oregon State; 1:35 p.m.
College men’s basketball: NWAC tournament (Pasco, Wash.) - Linn-Benton vs. Tacoma; 6 p.m.
College gymnastics: Utah at Oregon State; 2 p.m.
College softball: Oregon State at Utah; 1 p.m.
College indoor track and field: Oregon State at NCAA championships (Albuquerque, N.M.)