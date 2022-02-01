Area schedule

THURSDAY

College men’s basketball: Oregon State at Utah; 6 p.m.

High school boys basketball: Alsea at Siletz Valley; 7 p.m.; Monroe at Jefferson; 7:30 p.m.; Oakridge at East Linn Christian; 7:30 p.m.; Lowell at Central Linn; 7:30 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Alsea at Siletz Valley; 5:30 p.m.; Monroe at Jefferson; 6 p.m.; Lowell at Central Linn; 6 p.m.; Oakridge at East Linn Christian; 6 p.m.; Scio at Blanchet Catholic (Salem); 7 p.m.; Crescent Valley at West Albany; 7:30 p.m.

College men’s golf: Oregon State at Amer Ari Invitational (Waimea, Hawaii)

College track and field: Oregon State at WSU Invitational (Spokane, Wash.)

High school wrestling: Junction City at Philomath; 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High school boys basketball: Sweet Home at Philomath; 5:30 p.m.; West Albany at Crescent Valley; 7:30 p.m.; North Salem at South Albany; 7:30 p.m.; Central at Lebanon; 7:30 p.m.; Harrisburg at La Pine; 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Oregon State at Arizona State; 5 p.m.

High school girls basketball: Harrisburg at La Pine; 6 p.m.; Sweet Home at Philomath; 7 p.m.; West Albany at Corvallis; 7:30 p.m.; Lebanon at Central (Independence); 7:30 p.m.; South Albany at North Salem; 7:30 p.m.

College men’s golf: Oregon State at Amer Ari Invitational (Waimea, Hawaii)

College track and field: Oregon State at WSU Invitational (Spokane, Wash.)

College wrestling: Cal Poly at Oregon State; 7 p.m.

