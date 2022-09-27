Area schedule

WEDNESDAY

High school boys soccer: East Linn Christian at Sisters; 4 p.m.; Central Linn at Siuslaw/Mapleton; 4:30 p.m.; Pleasant Hill at Crosshill Christian/Jefferson; 4:30 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Pleasant Hill at Santiam Christian; 6 p.m.; Central Linn at Siuslaw (Florence); 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

High school cross-country: Monroe, Santiam Christian at SC High School Invitational (Santiam Christian); 5 p.m.; Harrisburg at Delphian meet (Sheridan)

High school football: Corvallis at Silverton; 7 p.m.; Scio at Kennedy (Mount Angel); 7 p.m; Central Linn at Regis (Stayton); 7 p.m.

College men’s soccer: Oregon State at UCLA; 6 p.m.

High school boys soccer: Philomath at North Marion (Aurora); 4 p.m.; West Albany at Woodburn; 6 p.m.; Sweet Home at Newport; 6 p.m.; Creswell at Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter; 6 p.m.; South Albany at Central (Independence); 7 p.m.; Corvallis at Dallas; 7 p.m.; Silverton at Lebanon; 7 p.m.; Crescent Valley at McKay (Salem); 7:30 p.m

College women’s soccer: USC at Oregon State; 7 p.m.

High school girls soccer: North Marion at Philomath; 3:30 p.m.; Newport at Sweet Home; 6 p.m.; Central at South Albany; 7 p.m.; Woodburn at West Albany; 7 p.m.; Lebanon at Silverton; 7 p.m.; McKay at Crescent Valley; 7:30 p.m.

High school volleyball: Mohawk at Alsea; 5 p.m.; Philomath at Sweet Home; 6 p.m.; Scio at Santiam Christian; 6 p.m.; Harrisburg at Creswell; 6 p.m.; South Albany at Corvallis; 6:15 p.m.; Crescent Valley at West Albany; 6:30 p.m.; Woodburn at Lebanon; 6:30 p.m.; Harrisburg at Creswell; 6:30 p.m.; Central Linn at East Linn Christian; 6:30 p.m.; Oakridge at Monroe; 6:30 p.m.