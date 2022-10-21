Area schedule

SATURDAY
College football: Colorado at Oregon State; 5 p.m.
College women’s golf: Oregon State at Stanford Intercollegiate
High school girls soccer: Corvallis at West Albany; 5 p.m.
High school volleyball: Alsea at Mountain West district tournament (Junction City); 11 a.m.; Valley Coast Conference playoff — Monroe vs. Lowell (Southwestern Oregon CC, Coos Bay); noon; Santiam Christian hosts league playoff; 3 p.m.
SUNDAY
College women’s golf: Oregon State at Stanford Intercollegiate
College men’s rowing: Oregon State at Head of the Charles (Boston)
College women’s soccer: Stanford at Oregon State; noon
College volleyball: Utah at Oregon State; noon