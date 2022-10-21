 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area schedule

  • Updated
  • 0

SATURDAY

College football: Colorado at Oregon State; 5 p.m.

College women’s golf: Oregon State at Stanford Intercollegiate

High school girls soccer: Corvallis at West Albany; 5 p.m.

High school volleyball: Alsea at Mountain West district tournament (Junction City); 11 a.m.; Valley Coast Conference playoff — Monroe vs. Lowell (Southwestern Oregon CC, Coos Bay); noon; Santiam Christian hosts league playoff; 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

College women’s golf: Oregon State at Stanford Intercollegiate

College men’s rowing: Oregon State at Head of the Charles (Boston)

College women’s soccer: Stanford at Oregon State; noon

People are also reading…

College volleyball: Utah at Oregon State; noon

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News