FRIDAY

College baseball: Arizona at Oregon State; 7 p.m.

High school baseball: Harrisburg at Siuslaw (Florence) (2); 2 p.m.; Central Linn at Monroe (2); 2 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Santiam (Mill City) (2); 2 p.m.; Scio at Dayton; 4:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian at Amity; 4:30 p.m.; McKay at Lebanon; 5 p.m.; South Albany at West Albany; 5 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Central/Kings Valley Charter (Central HS, Independence); 5 p.m.; Corvallis at Silverton; 5 p.m.

College men’s golf: Oregon State at Pac-12 championships (Stanford, Calif.)

College softball: Oregon State at Arizona; 6 p.m.

High school softball: Harrisburg at Siuslaw (Florence) (2); 2 p.m.; Woodburn at West Albany; 4 p.m.; Dallas/Perrydale at Corvallis; 4 p.m.; Crescent Valley at McKay JV (Salem); 4:30 p.m.; Taft at Jefferson; 4:30 p.m.; Scio at Dayton; 4:30 p.m.; Santiam Christian at Amity; 4:30 p.m.; Monroe at Kennedy (Mount Angel); 4:30 p.m.; Central Linn at Salem Academy/Willamette Valley Christian (Salem Academy); 4:30 p.m.; Central/Kings Valley Charter at South Albany; 5 p.m.; Lebanon at Silverton; 5 p.m.

College track and field: Oregon State hosts OSU High Performance Meet; 11 a.m.

High school track and field: Corvallis, Santiam Christian, South Albany, West Albany at Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays (Portland); 2 p.m.; East Linn Christian, Lebanon, West Albany at Rob Allen Twilight Invitational (Lebanon); 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

College baseball: Clackamas at Linn-Benton (2); 1 p.m.; Arizona at Oregon State; 3 p.m.

College men’s golf: Oregon State at Pac-12 championships (Stanford, Calif.)

College women’s rowing: Oregon State at Dexter Lake Invite

College softball: Oregon State at Arizona; 6 p.m.

College men’s rowing: Oregon State at Penn competition (Philadelphia)

High school boys tennis: Corvallis at Summit (Bend)

High school girls tennis: Corvallis at Summit (Bend)

College track and field: Oregon State hosts OSU High Performance Meet; 11 a.m.

High school track and field: Alsea, Monroe, Philomath at Junction City Invitational; 10 a.m.; Scio, Sweet Home at Stayton Invitational; 10 a.m.; Santiam Christian at Portland Christian Invitational; 11 a.m.; Central Linn at Amity Invitational; noon