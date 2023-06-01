SATURDAY
College baseball: Oregon State at NCAA Baton Rouge (La.) Regional
West Coast League baseball: Corvallis at Ridgefield (Wash.); 6:35 p.m.
High school baseball: 5A championship game – West Albany vs. Thurston at PK Park (Eugene); 3:30 p.m.
College men’s rowing: Oregon State at IRA National Championships (West Windsor, N.J.)
High school softball: 5A championship game – Lebanon vs. Dallas/Perrydale at Jane Sanders Stadium (Eugene); noon
SUNDAY
College baseball: Oregon State at NCAA Baton Rouge (La.) Regional
West Coast League baseball: Corvallis at Ridgefield (Wash.); 1:05 p.m.
College men’s rowing: Oregon State at IRA National Championships (West Windsor, N.J.)