Area schedule

SATURDAY
College cross-country: Oregon State at Lewis and Clark Invitational (McIver SP, Estacada)
High school cross-country: Central Linn, Harrisburg, Monroe, Philomath at Country Fair Classic (Veneta); 12:30 p.m.; Corvallis, Santiam Christian, South Albany at Lewis and Clark Invitational (McIver SP, Estacada); 2:30 p.m.
College football: Washington State at Oregon State; 6 p.m.
College women’s rowing: Oregon State at Head of the Spokane (Spokane, Wash.)
High school girls soccer: Philomath at Junction City; 10 a.m.
College volleyball: Linn-Benton at Chemeketa (Salem); 2 p.m.
High school volleyball: Reedsport at Monroe; noon; Central Linn at Illinois Valley (Cave Junction); noon; Alsea at Mapleton; 1 p.m.; Central Linn vs. Oakland (Illinois Valley); 1:30 p.m.; East Linn Christian vs. Oakland (Illinois Valley); 3 p.m.; East Linn Christian at Illinois Valley; 4:30 p.m.; Waldport at Monroe; 4:30 p.m.; Crescent Valley at Jefferson tournament (Portland)
People are also reading…
SUNDAY
College softball: Oregon Tech at Oregon State; noon
College volleyball: Oregon State at USC; noon