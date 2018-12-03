Something is terribly wrong.
I knew it when I woke up yesterday. It felt as though the universe turned suddenly on its axis and principles that were obviously wrong were suddenly right. It was as though someone in power was actually trying to convince people that global warming is all about jobs instead of an issue that will ultimately determine the survival of our species. And they were buying his drivel.
Only worse.
I opened my eyes and the first thought that crossed my mind was this: “I want an Airstream travel trailer.”
I experienced an internal earthquake, 9.0 on the Richter scale, as my entire belief system crumbled to pieces around me. I—who have lived and loved the tenting lifestyle for all of my life, who have repeatedly mocked those who drag smaller aluminum versions of their homes around, complete with heaters, air conditioners and satellite televisions and slept in comfort through the worst of storms, then had the audacity to call it camping just because they parked under some trees—woke up thinking about owning a trailer.
And not just any trailer, but an Airstream, widely considered to be the crown prince of travel trailers, at least in terms of long-term ownership and resale value. But enough with the sales pitch! I don’t want any trailer! I’m happy with the variety of tents I’ve accumulated over the years, from my 4-pound backpacking tent to the six-man heavy weather tent to the 14 x 16-foot wall tent. Very happy. Well, pretty happy.
I’ll admit to a decreased level of happiness the last time I broke the wall tent down in a snowstorm and had to set it up again in the garage to let it dry out for two weeks before I could pack it away. And then carry it up the stairs to store it. It was halfway up the stairs that I first thought about just how easy it would be to hook up a trailer when I wanted to go and then unhook it when I returned. That thought was like a virus, squirreling around in the depths of my brain, finally coming to the surface as I awoke just recently.
But there have been other signs of my regression over the last couple of years. On two separate occasions I chose to hunt chukars on pieces of ground that I knew to be less productive than other areas, just because they were less steep and rocky. What sort of hunter does that?
During one extended hike I voluntarily left beautiful rocks lying on the ground instead of putting them in my pack and carrying them out. This was particularly hard to accept. I’ve always picked up nice rocks and brought them out, regardless of weight, even if I had to sneak them into other people’s packs while they weren’t looking.
I also chose a longer, flatter route on my bicycle, rather than power up hills on a shorter course. Where did my love of the challenge go? When I enjoyed pitting myself against obstacles, for no other reason than…well, for no reason at all, I guess.
And now I’m thinking about travel trailers. How far I have fallen. What’s next? Hunting close to roads so I don’t have to carry the animal out more than a mile or two? Sitting and fishing in a deep pool instead of wading the rocky mountain stream? Getting a ride to the top of a mountain so I can hunt downhill all the way?
Travel trailers. Criminy! The next thing I know I’ll probably be driving around supermarket parking lots trying to find a parking space close to the door.