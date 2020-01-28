Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Winning on the road this season not easy

Home teams have been dominant in conference play in Pac-12 men’s basketball this winter.

After an 8-2 mark last week, hosts are 31-11 (73.8%). Last year, four teams (including Oregon State) had winning conference road records and the home teams won just 60.2% overall.

Two of the top teams in the conference, Oregon and Colorado, go out on the road this week. So do the Arizona schools, which sit at 3-3 in the Pac-12.

USC leads the conference in road wins this season with three. Oregon and UCLA have two apiece. Arizona, California, Utah and the Washington schools are still without a conference victory away from home.

Oregon State will try to turn its season around on the road, where the Beavers are 2-4 overall and 1-3 in conference.

Here are my Week 5 power rankings.

1. OREGON 17-4, 6-2 Pac-12 (Last week: 1)

Last week: 79-70 double-overtime home win vs. USC; 96-75 home win vs. UCLA

This week: At California, Thursday; at Stanford, Saturday