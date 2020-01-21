Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Teams begin to separate after three weeks

The separation has started to take place in Pac-12 men’s basketball.
It would be surprising to see Arizona, Colorado or Oregon fall out of the top half at any point. Stanford, USC and Washington State have been mild surprises, some more than others.
Oregon State finds itself in the bottom half of the standings after losing two on the road. But the Beavers have shown their potential, joining USC as the only two teams that have two wins against teams currently in the top half of the conference.
OSU fans, your team has plenty of opportunities to improve its NCAA NET ranking (67 as of Tuesday) and make a run at the NCAA tournament.
The Beavers are 2-1 against teams Joe Lunardi has projected to make the field in his ESPN Bracketology this week. They have seven combined games remaining against the five Pac-12 teams Lunardi has in the bracket, starting with Saturday against USC.
Here are my power rankings entering Week 4.
1. OREGON 15-4, 4-2 Pac-12; (Last week: 1)
Last week: 72-61 loss at Washington State; 64-61 overtime win at Washington
This week: Home vs. USC, Thursday; home vs. UCLA, Sunday
Payton Pritchard couldn’t carry the 12th-ranked Ducks by himself against the Cougars — who shot 11 of 21 on 3-pointers — like he did two days later in a 16-point, second-half comeback in Seattle. Pritchard needs some more help if the team is to reach its potential.
2. ARIZONA 13-5, 3-2 (6)
Last week: 93-77 home win vs. Utah; 75-54 home win vs. Colorado
This week: At Arizona State, Saturday
The 22nd-ranked Wildcats left no doubt at home, specifically against Colorado, another conference title contender. Coming up empty in the Beaver State is far in the rear-view mirror as they try to sweep the season series with the Sun Devils.
3. COLORADO 14-4, 3-2 (2)
Last week: 68-61 win at Arizona State; 75-54 loss at Arizona
This week: Home vs. Washington State, Thursday; home vs. Washington, Saturday
The 23rd-ranked Buffaloes got the road split and could be on the verge of a big run. This team has too many veterans and too much talent not to stay near the top of the standings.
4. USC 15-3, 4-1 (10)
Last week: 88-56 home win vs. California; 82-78 overtime home win vs. Stanford
This week: At Oregon, Thursday; at Oregon State, Saturday
The Trojans’ wild comeback against Stanford — down 20 at halftime — prevented the Cardinal from taking a two-game Pac-12 lead. Freshman forward Onyeka Okongwu (16.9 points, 8.7 rebounds) and senior forward Nick Rakocevic (11.2, 8.7) give USC a formidable frontcourt.
5. STANFORD 15-3, 4-1 (3)
Last week: 74-59 win at UCLA; 82-78 overtime home loss to USC
This week: At California, Sunday
The Cardinal have been getting it done on defense, save for allowing 57 points in the second half and overtime in the collapse at USC. Stanford is giving up 62 points and 37.6% shooting in conference play. Freshman guard Tyrell Terry (15.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 42.9 3-point pct.) isn’t bad either.
6. ARIZONA STATE 11-7, 2-3 (4)
Last week: 68-61 home loss to Colorado; 83-64 home win vs. Utah
This week: Home vs. Arizona, Saturday
The Sun Devils righted the ship against Utah after three losses in four games. That momentum will be difficult to maintain versus the Wildcats.
7. WASHINGTON STATE 12-7, 3-3 (11)
Last week: 72-61 home win vs. Oregon; 89-76 home win vs. Oregon State
This week: At Colorado, Thursday; at Utah, Saturday
If only the Cougars could have Klay Thompson and Steph Curry show up every weekend. This week and next (at home against the Arizonas) will show if WSU has any staying power.
8. WASHINGTON 12-7, 2-4 (9)
Last week: 64-56 home win vs. Oregon State; 64-61 overtime home loss to Oregon
This week: At Utah, Thursday; at Colorado, Saturday
After a slow start to conference play, the Huskies weren’t far from a big push forward before watching a huge lead against Oregon disappear. Now it’s time for the most difficult travel trip in the conference.
9. OREGON STATE 12-6, 2-4 (5)
Last week: 64-56 loss at Washington; 89-76 loss at Washington State
This week: Home vs. UCLA, Thursday; home vs. USC, Saturday
Get two wins this week and all will be right in the world for the Beavers. Stumble against the Bruins and it could be the start of a long weekend.
10. UTAH 10-7, 1-4 (7)
Last week: 93-77 loss at Arizona; 83-64 loss at Utah
This week: Home vs. Washington, Thursday; home vs. Washington State, Saturday
The Utes have lost four straight since getting past Oregon, though the four are the conference’s three ranked teams and Arizona State. They have a chance for a quick bounce back this week.
11. UCLA 9-9, 2-3 (12)
Last week: 74-59 home loss to Stanford; 50-40 home win vs. California
This week: At Oregon State, Thursday; at Oregon, Sunday
The Bruins, averaging 69.6 points per game, have scored fewer than 65 points seven times this season, including a season-low 50 versus Cal. But they’re the conference’s best offensive rebounding team (12.9).
12. CALIFORNIA 8-10, 2-3 (8)
Last week: 88-56 loss at USC; 50-40 loss at UCLA
This week: Home vs. Stanford, Sunday
The owners of the Pac-12’s lowest NET ranking (162 as of Tuesday) barely showed up in Los Angeles after sweeping the Washington schools at home. They get three straight home games (with the Oregon schools coming next week) to try to stay away from the conference cellar.