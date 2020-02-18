Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: It's six teams for four first-round tournament byes

A quick look at the Pac-12 men’s basketball standings shows there’s a 2½-game separation between the first six teams and the next six.
With just three weeks left in the regular season, it’s unlikely that any team in either group will fall or jump from one half to the other.
The bottom-half teams collected one total win last week, but only because two of them played each other, when Oregon State beat Utah.
So, the battle for a top-four seed and a bye into the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals begins now. The first six teams are separated by one game top to bottom. Four games this week match two of the teams in the top half against each other. Colorado hosts the L.A. schools and Oregon goes to the Arizonas.
Here are my weekly power rankings.
1. OREGON 20-6, 9-4 (Last week: 2)
Last week: 68-60 home win vs. Colorado; 80-62 home win vs. Utah
This week: At Arizona State, Thursday; at Arizona, Saturday
The 14th-ranked Ducks avenged their loss in Boulder despite giving up a 20-0 first-half run. They followed that up by burying 12 3-pointers, five by Payton Pritchard and four more from Will Richardson, against Utah.
2. COLORADO 20-6, 9-4 (1)
Last week: 68-60 loss at Oregon; 69-47 win at Oregon State
This week: Home vs. USC, Thursday; home vs. UCLA, Saturday
The No. 18 Buffaloes scored just five points in the last eight minutes in Eugene, blowing what was a 12-point second-half lead. Then they took it out on the Beavers.
3. ARIZONA 18-7, 8-4 (3)
Last week: 68-52 win at California; 69-60 win at Stanford
This week: Home vs. Oregon State, Thursday; home vs. Oregon, Saturday
Back in the AP poll at No. 24, the Wildcats suddenly have four Pac-12 road wins, tied for most in the conference with Arizona State. Freshman big man Zeke Nnaji, who averaged 21 points and eight rebounds last week, is going to make his team tough to beat the rest of the way.
4. ARIZONA STATE 17-8, 8-4 (4)
Last week: 74-69 win at Stanford; 80-75 win at California
This week: Home vs. Oregon, Thursday; home vs. Oregon State, Saturday
The Sun Devils won two close road games to claim seven victories in the last eight. Junior transfer guard Alonzo Verge averaging 16.8 points while shooting 52% from the floor in that stretch is a big reason why.
5. USC 19-7, 8-5 (5)
Last week: 62-56 home win vs. Washington; 70-51 home win vs. Washington State
This week: At Colorado, Thursday; at Utah, Sunday
The Trojans erased a three-game losing streak with two in the other direction, made possible by coming back from seven points down against the Huskies. But it gets a lot tougher this week.
6. UCLA 15-11, 8-5 (6)
Last week: 86-83 overtime home win vs. Washington State; 67-57 home win vs. Washington
This week: At Utah, Thursday; at Colorado, Saturday
Picked to finish eighth by the conference’s media, the Bruins have won three straight and seven of nine. But a tough schedule awaits, with four of their last five against other top-half teams.
7. OREGON STATE 15-10, 5-8 (8)
Last week: 70-51 home win vs. Utah; 69-47 home loss to Colorado
This week: At Arizona, Thursday; at Arizona State, Saturday
A disappointing loss to Colorado wouldn’t have been so demoralizing had the Beavers taken care of home games against Arizona State and UCLA. Now an NIT appearance seems like the best possibility.
8. WASHINGTON STATE 14-12, 5-8 (7)
Last week: 86-83 overtime loss at UCLA; 70-51 loss at USC
This week: Home vs. California; Wednesday; home vs. Stanford, Sunday
The Cougars were closing in on their first conference road win but couldn’t hold onto a 12-point lead in the second half at Pauley. Their only true road victory came at 7-17 Idaho.
9. STANFORD 16-9, 5-7 (10)
Last week: 74-69 home loss to Arizona State; 69-60 home loss to Arizona
This week: At Washington, Thursday; at Washington State, Sunday
It seemed unfathomable after a 4-0 Pac-12 start that the Cardinal would later win just one game in a month’s time, but that’s where things stand. It was good to see Oscar da Silva back on the court Saturday against the Wildcats.
10. UTAH 14-11, 5-8 (9)
Last week: 70-51 loss at Oregon State; 80-62 loss at Oregon
This week: Home vs. UCLA, Thursday; home vs. USC, Sunday
Another team heading nowhere fast, the Utes are 0-7 in conference road games. They’ll try to revive their season at home against two Pac-12 title contenders.
11. CALIFORNIA 10-15, 4-8 (11)
Last week: 68-52 home loss to Arizona; 80-75 home loss to Arizona State
This week: At Washington State, Wednesday; at Washington, Saturday
The Golden Bears have shown an ability to compete with top teams such as Colorado, Oregon and Arizona State but couldn’t finish the job. On a four-game losing streak, they’re reduced to the role of spoiler.
12. WASHINGTON 12-14, 2-11 (12)
Last week: 62-56 loss at USC; 67-57 loss at UCLA
This week: Home vs. Stanford, Thursday; home vs. California, Saturday
The Huskies continue to put up a fight. Eight of their Pac-12 defeats, and two more in the nonconference, have come by double digits.