If my wife were writing my obituary, against which eventuality I am currently writing my own, far more flattering one, she would include as one of my primary personality traits, “He loses things.”
This is technically true, though I don’t think it should be presented as one of my standout characteristics because if you don’t count the typical problems with glasses (“They’re on your face.”) and car keys (“They are under the newspaper, when are you going to stop putting newspapers down on top of everything?”) most of my problems occur in the outdoors.
I rarely come home from a multi-day excursion with all the gear I took with me. Often, the lost items were those carried in pockets or hung from lanyards around my neck. They are forgotten during rest breaks, when I kick back, relax and don’t get everything put back in its proper place when I get up to go again.
I’ve lost two elk bugle tubes that way. They hang outside my clothing and are well camouflaged. Easy to leave and once left difficult to find, though I did recover one two years later, hanging from a tree branch where I’d left it, somewhat the worse for wear.
It was after I lost the second tube that Deb initiated the saying, “Always look back” to help me minimize my losses. It’s good advice and I try hard to follow it whenever I leave a place.
It’s remarkable, really, how often the things I leave stay right where I left them. More often than I probably deserve.
You have free articles remaining.
A few years ago, I got in the car after shooting photos of a group of burrowing owls and drove two miles down a dirt road, only to stop when a horrible, sinking “Where is my camera?” feeling struck me. Not quite as quick thinking as I should have been, I braked pretty hard, then watched as the camera slid gracefully down from the roof of my car to the hood, rolling once over the windshield wipers and then coming to a stop facing directly at me, accusation writ clearly on the lens.
Some of my lost clothing has been replaced by similar articles belonging to hunting partners. Each year we just trade back again. “Hey, isn’t that my T-shirt?” “I think so, where’s my underwear?”
Of course, most of the things I’ve lost were well and truly gone, never to be seen again: dozens of articles of clothing, lighters, knives, multi-tools and even one GPS. But I count myself lucky, since I’ve known people who lost dogs, fishing rods and even shotguns.
Some of the disappearances were not my fault — at least not completely. I mean, who would have thought the cats in Juntura could make it to the top of my Tahoe and eat the four chukars I left there to cool overnight?
I guess it’s karma that someone like me, who has lost so much over the years occasionally finds some things, too. I once found 1,500 feet of lead lined crab rope on the beach that must have washed off a ship in an earlier storm. A lifetime’s worth of crab pot rope for a recreational crabber.
And I suppose I should admit that of all the things I’ve lost, the one I was most happy to retrieve was my son, Corky, 17 years old at the time, who disappeared during an elk hunt and didn’t show up again until late the next morning. The joy I felt at seeing him again almost, but not quite, made up for the five years I lost from my lifespan worrying about him overnight.