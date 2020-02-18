Outdoors commentary: The worst best thing that ever happened

When I look southward from my hotel room in Gulf Shores, Alabama, the sand seems as white as it was when it first made its way as sediment from the stony vistas of the Appalachian Mountain range to this coast millions of years ago, the water as blue-green beautiful as ever.
Yet appearances can be deceiving, because nothing has ever been the same along our Gulf coast since April 20, 2010, when the British Petroleum oil rig Deepwater Horizon blew up, burned and sank off the coast of southeast Louisiana, leaving oil gushing from the seabed for almost three months. An estimated 210 million gallons of oil was released into the Gulf.
Millions of those gallons of oil washed up on beaches, marshes and estuaries from Texas to Florida, and have recently been found in the Florida Keys. Gulf fishing seasons were suspended and beaches were closed to the public. The impact to fish, marine mammals, birds, reptiles and insects is incalculable, although there are plenty of guesses. The effect on peoples’ lives and businesses is almost as vague, although dollar amounts make it seem understandable — if you can think in terms of hundreds of billions of dollars.
But the story to me is not the damage or the loss, but the human response to catastrophe, the resilience of the human spirit. In a matter of days, the economy of Gulf Shores came to a shuddering stop — as in near zero — just as the tourist season was set to begin. So the folks of South Alabama did what they always do in the face of adversity — they rolled up their shirtsleeves, literally and figuratively, and went to work.
Hundreds and then thousands of volunteers went to work on the beach, collecting oil with shovels and buckets. As community leaders began organizing, shovels were replaced by sod machines, then by excavators, allowed them to shovel and sift oil-soaked sand as deep as 25 feet on the beach. This work had to be done after nightfall because the oil was too thin to handle during the heat of the day.
Volunteers dug up sea turtle nests and moved them to Cape Canaveral, Florida, where they were incubated and released. The turtles were transported with sand from their native beach, in the hope the connection will serve as a beacon to bring them home as adults to Alabama.
As disaster relief funds from the state and federal governments — and finally, BP — became available, cleanup jobs became paid positions and fishing boats and crews were hired to move oil booms, finally bringing some revenue into the otherwise stagnant local economy.
To their everlasting credit, state and local leaders took the long view about using the millions of BP penalty dollars made available to them. In addition to many other programs, they created the Gulf Coast Center for Ecotourism and Sustainability, did a major upgrade to the Gulf State Park, including building a new lodge, interpretive center, learning campus and restaurant, as well as a massive effort to rebuild and stabilize the sand dunes.
Their Green Up Gulf Shores program showed just how serious the community was about keeping their newly restored beaches pristine. It established a rule that anything left on the beach after sunset — lounge chairs, blankets, coolers, anything — will be removed and disposed of overnight.
After that first horrific year, Gulf Shores tourism dollars have increased every year and are regularly setting records. Locals are fond of saying “We are better now than we’ve ever been” and it’s true, in almost every measure. Almost.
Scientists estimate at least 100 million gallons of oil remains in the gulf in various forms, including much that has infiltrated the sandy bottom. It sits there like a land mine, waiting for the next major hurricane to pound it loose and send it crashing once again to shore.
Their landmine is much like ours in western Oregon — the 9.0 earthquake we know is overdue. I can only hope that when it comes, we’ll show the same kind of grit and fortitude displayed by the people of South Alabama as we dig out and rebuild. And in time, we can look back as they do and finish up with the mantra, “It was the worst best thing that ever happened to us.”
Pat Wray writes about the outdoors and can be reached at patwray@comcast.net