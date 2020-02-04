Outdoors commentary: The dreaded cleanup day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Next are my dog water containers, two repurposed Gatorade bottles and a collapsible water dish. They hold enough on most days when I hunt with just one dog, but two dogs in the warm days of the early season need more and I often give them a portion of the two liters I carry in a bladder for my own use.

Now I delve into the zippered section of my pack. Out first comes my coat. It’s a lightweight job I carry on every hunt, no matter the chance of temperature or chance of rain. It’s one of the items I carry to ensure my survival overnight in the event of a mishap.

Other survival items follow suit: a whistle, first aid kit, emergency bivvy sack, Bic lighter, chemical fire starter, 25 feet of parachute cord, headlamp, spare batteries, and a way-too-expensive emergency locator beacon. I know it works well because I once unknowingly triggered the emergency signal. Three minutes later my wife received a phone call from an Air Force base in Florida wondering if I were incapacitated in some fashion.

There’s also a compass, redundant perhaps, considering my usual dependence on a GPS but I like the idea of having something that points north even without a battery.