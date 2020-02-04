Outdoors commentary: The dreaded cleanup day

It’s Saturday, Feb. 1, a day that lives in sorrow every year. At least for me, because the chukar season ends on Jan. 31.
Although I was not particularly successful this season, I covered a lot of beautiful ground, saw a bunch of incredible sights, and lived in some remarkable moments, several of which involved pointing dogs, flushing birds and gunfire.
Now it’s time to clean up my gear and get ready for springtime pursuits. First, I clean guns. I clean all three shotguns, even though only one has been fired recently. My youngest gun is 50 years old, the oldest at least 120. They deserve cleaning in the same way old folks deserve back rubs. It keeps them from getting creaky.
Then it’s on to the bird bag portion of my vest, from which I pull out rocks, probably four pounds worth. Four pounds doesn’t sound like much but when there’s still a lot of uphill left in your day, it takes motivation to drop them in your pack.
These were worth the effort. Some are gorgeous, crystalline formations I believe to be parts of geodes, or thunder eggs. Others are turquoise-colored beauties. Each type was found on its own high outcropping where thousands of similar rocks lay on the surface. I’d like to go back up there in the spring, armed with two walking sticks instead of a shotgun and bring back a real load.
Next come my spent shells: three that missed, two that hit and two others someone else discarded in years past. In the very bottom I find a discolored old .308 case left from some long-ago deer hunter.
Next are my dog water containers, two repurposed Gatorade bottles and a collapsible water dish. They hold enough on most days when I hunt with just one dog, but two dogs in the warm days of the early season need more and I often give them a portion of the two liters I carry in a bladder for my own use.
Now I delve into the zippered section of my pack. Out first comes my coat. It’s a lightweight job I carry on every hunt, no matter the chance of temperature or chance of rain. It’s one of the items I carry to ensure my survival overnight in the event of a mishap.
Other survival items follow suit: a whistle, first aid kit, emergency bivvy sack, Bic lighter, chemical fire starter, 25 feet of parachute cord, headlamp, spare batteries, and a way-too-expensive emergency locator beacon. I know it works well because I once unknowingly triggered the emergency signal. Three minutes later my wife received a phone call from an Air Force base in Florida wondering if I were incapacitated in some fashion.
There’s also a compass, redundant perhaps, considering my usual dependence on a GPS but I like the idea of having something that points north even without a battery.
Now comes leftover food, straight from our garden, courtesy of my wife and two food dehydrators. There are small bags of dried pears, apples, plums, figs, cherries and tomatoes. All but the bag of tomatoes are almost empty. I don’t much like dried tomatoes and neither does my dog, Bailey, though she helps with everything else. There’s also a small bag of beef jerky. It has historically been homemade elk jerky but I haven’t killed an elk in two years and I’ve been reduced to the commercial brand. Bailey thinks it’s just as good as mine but her taste is undependable, despite her refusal of dried tomatoes.
Then I remove and re-box my unfired shells and hang up my empty vest. I sit for a while and reminisce, then reach down for a fishing tackle box and prepare for a new and exciting season.
