It is said that the whole of human accomplishment rests on the shoulders of fear. Consider the scientific advances, the monuments, the creations that have resulted from fear of invasion, of disease, of starvation, of being alone, of eternity.
But those immense existential fears don’t concern me. I’m a small fear kind of guy.
Much smaller than the dry mouth and watery bowels that wear on you as you wonder whether to run before the wildfire or wait it out with your horses and mules in the meadow. Or the dull, endless ache you feel as you race across the waves toward port in the face of a gathering storm, and hope with all your being you can cross the bar.
Even smaller than the fear you face when the grizzly you are photographing stops its digging and turns to look at you. Right AT you.
Not even as big as the time your roommate ignited lighter fluid under your legs as you sat on a porcelain throne.
I’m talking about the tiny explosions of fear that blossom and then quickly pass. Minute little fearlets.
Like when your poorly targeted swing makes your splitting maul glance off your intended target and head towards your shin. No time to move, not even enough time to think. By the time you can register fear the danger is past. Or not. But the adrenaline surge leaves you wobbly nonetheless.
Or the little bubble of fear that surfaces when your vehicle’s rear end begins to slide out from under you as you drive up an icy mountain road. In that adrenaline-enhanced instant you realize the mistake has already been made and no amount of skill will help you regain control of the car.
That intense moment of total helplessness is a lesson every young driver should be taught under controlled conditions, so the first time they experience it is not also the first time they kill innocent people.
Then there’s the instantaneous feeling of impending doom as the soles of your waders slip on the slick, moss-covered rocks in a part of the river where you know you shouldn’t be wading. You have time as you stumble and slide toward disaster to wish you’d been smarter and worn a chest belt. But the part I’m talking about is already past, that first bright fearlet — that first "uh-oh."
The one when your saddle first begins to slip to the side and you realize that you’d neglected to tighten the cinch one last time before mounting your horse.
Or when you short-oar the all-important stroke that would have moved your drift boat away from the fast approaching rock.
When the fire cracker you’d planned to throw at your friends as you drove by slips out of your hand and falls in your lap with the other two hundred of them — after you’d lit the fuse.
Or when you stand, completely relaxed on the shoreline as you gaze out at the most beautiful sunset you’ve seen in years. Each successive wave caresses your ankles and helps you wiggle your toes ever deeper into the sand. The feeling is marvelous until suddenly, something hard and sharp and ugly wiggles back. In that instant, before your synapses and nerve endings and fast-twitch muscles can cooperate to send you hurtling into the air, your mind has already processed its fear of the unknown, of being grabbed, of being eaten. Quite the little fearlet, especially when the sum of all your fears reveals itself to be an ocean-legal Dungeness crab.
Now you feel foolish, especially when the worst that could have happened would have been the loss of a toe or two.