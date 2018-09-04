The first time I watched the firearm reloading process was in Cambodia in 1955. My father, then the Naval Attaché in the American Embassy in Bangkok, had taken us to the ancient ruins of Angkor Wat. I was seven years old and captivated by everything, but most of all by the old man with beetle nut-stained teeth and a musket longer than I was tall. He poured some powder into the barrel and rammed it down with a patch. Then he followed it with a mixture of rocks and pieces of metal and another patch. Then, with a gruesome smile and a colorful spit, he balanced the big rifle on his shoulder and sauntered off into the jungle.
“Monkeys,” our guide explained. “He’s going out for dinner.”
I think of that old man occasionally, when I sit down at my reloading bench and start to work up loads for my hunting rifles. The equipment I use came from my father, and was probably old on the day I watched the beetle nut-chewing hunter.
I came to reloading late. Handloading ammunition requires patience, attention to detail, careful record keeping and absolute focus. None of those characteristics would be found near the top of my resume.
My father, seeing the end of his independent life style on the horizon, demanded that I take all his reloading gear. Under duress, I made room and with his help I set up a reloading station in the corner of my shop. Still, I never actually reloaded anything unless he came over
But then he died. Shortly afterwards reloading ammunition became important to me. I’m not sure why.
In the years since, I’ve reloaded cartridges for a number of different calibers and spent many hours at the Albany Rifle and Pistol Club Range perfecting them.
I probably would have been happy using my father’s gear for the rest of my life—except for an arthritic thumb. I have trouble using a chamfering/deburring tool that’s designed to smooth the lip of an empty cartridge case, so I sprung for a new electric machine that will do the job quicker, easier and better. And without pain.
Then, as if on schedule, his old jury-rigged tumbler, a device used to clean and polish spent cartridge casings, began to fail. I could have repaired it, or simply replaced it with a similar dry media machine, but I decided to upgrade to a rotary tumbler using water, polishing solution and stainless steel media. The new machine is more complicated and takes longer to load and unload, but it also eliminates two steps from the case preparation process and leaves the cases brighter, besides.
By now I was on a roll, and I wondered, why should I stay in the Dark Ages with my current inexact powder charging system, which requires me to trickle the last few grains of powder into each case while weighing it with my father’s 60-year-old balance beam scale? So I leaped right into the 21st Century (skipping completely over the 20th) by purchasing a combination digital scale and powder dispenser. No more trickling powder, now I just select the exact weight of the powder I require and the machine delivers it —accurate to one-tenth of a grain, of which there are 437.5 in an ounce.
I think I have arrived. Every aspect of my reloading operation is improved. Five of the steps I once did by hand are now accomplished with the aid of electric motors. No time for idle contemplation now, I’ve got to keep up with the process, and the process moves quickly.
My father would be proud — I think. I hope.