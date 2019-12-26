Outdoors commentary: Manners — Of Dogs and Men

This time of year, I always start thinking about manners…and their lack in our everyday lives.
No, I’m not talking about people cutting in the checkout line or any of the maddening little events we experience daily. I’m referring to the important stuff—dog manners at home and in the field. If you are one of those dog owners who think an uncontrolled, ill-mannered dog is cute, please read on.
Ask yourself a few questions: does your dog wait until bidden before she enters the house? Or does she power past you as soon as you crack the door? Does she wait until told to ‘load up’ into the car or does she jump in as soon as she sees the opportunity?
In those cases, the dog might cause a mess with muddy feet or by landing on a bag of groceries, but what about if she charges out of the house or car without permission? The results can be tragic. A dog exiting a car without control can easily step into the path of a passing vehicle. An animal leaving the house at speed can knock down and injure an elderly visitor.
I’m a firm believer in teaching dogs to heel, that way they are much more dependable, even when they are leashed. But lots of people let their dogs explore around them while on the leash, and that is a reasonable alternative—as long as the dog is not allowed to pull on the leash. Allowing a dog to pull against you is dangerous for both of you, and frankly makes your time together unpleasant on both ends.
Even if you don’t want to require the dog to maintain the classic heel position at your side, you can make your dog to be an agreeable walking companion by the judicious use of a choke or pinch collar early in their lives. If the dog learns to associate discomfort with a tight leash, she will stop pulling on the leash. Simple. And the remaining 10 or 12 years of your lives together will be great…providing you manage the issue of food.
Food, that is, type and delivery. I don’t think the type of food you give your dog matters much, as long as it is nutritious. But where and how you feed your dog is critical. If your dog is allowed free rein of the house, maintaining good food discipline is almost impossible. It’s difficult to keep your dog from slurping spills from the kitchen floor if she’s allowed to camp there.
And how do you keep your dog from begging if she takes up residence near the dining room table during meals? A well-mannered dog does not beg food, because it’s a short step from begging to demanding. I know of few more obnoxious things than a dog who believes people-food is her divine right.
Whining, prodding, scratching and outright theft are characteristics of a beggar dog gone rogue. Trust me when I tell you that even if you think those actions are funny, no one else agrees.
Important as a well-mannered dog is at home, those manners are even more important in the field. Because when you sit on the ground to eat lunch in the middle of a bird hunting day, your face is at the same level of your hunting dog’s.
A pushy dog will try to take the jerky from your hand just before it reaches your mouth. According to the slightly relaxed rules of hunting etiquette, I recommend feeding your dog first, then if you are quick, you can eat while she’s chewing.