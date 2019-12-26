Outdoors commentary: Manners — Of Dogs and Men

This time of year, I always start thinking about manners…and their lack in our everyday lives.

No, I’m not talking about people cutting in the checkout line or any of the maddening little events we experience daily. I’m referring to the important stuff—dog manners at home and in the field. If you are one of those dog owners who think an uncontrolled, ill-mannered dog is cute, please read on.

Ask yourself a few questions: does your dog wait until bidden before she enters the house? Or does she power past you as soon as you crack the door? Does she wait until told to ‘load up’ into the car or does she jump in as soon as she sees the opportunity?

In those cases, the dog might cause a mess with muddy feet or by landing on a bag of groceries, but what about if she charges out of the house or car without permission? The results can be tragic. A dog exiting a car without control can easily step into the path of a passing vehicle. An animal leaving the house at speed can knock down and injure an elderly visitor.