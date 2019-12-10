Outdoors commentary: Love and the outdoors

And it’s not just the activities that go exactly as planned that help to develop strong bonds in relationships. Sometimes difficulties experienced in the outdoors make you hold on tighter to each other, and over time, holding on becomes a habit, a connection as natural as your surroundings.

This tendency to bond under stress has worked to my advantage over the years.

When we were 17 years old, I lost control of our snow sled on an icy patch and slid sideways into a fence post. Deb, who was riding on my back, hit the fence post with almost the same force as the sled. Both of them experienced cracked ribs. Deb was more forgiving than the sled, which needed extensive repairs. She just required a less energetic form of late-night cuddling.

Later on, after we were married, I took up canoeing and it became a favorite activity for us both. As I began to demonstrate a lifelong tendency to push the envelope just past the limits of my skill, she became less enthusiastic.

“Want to go canoeing?” I would ask.

“Depends,” she answered. “Is the water moving?”

“Yes.”

“Not a chance.”