It has been raining non-stop for the last two days. I have been sitting in my tent for most of that time instead of hunting bear. I’m thankful that I decided to bring a 6-man tent, instead of my backpacking tent, so I have room for a cot, a chair and in particular, after last night when the temperature dropped below 30, a five-gallon propane tank and an attached heating element. During waking hours, as I sit in the chair reading or working on my next novel, I crank up the heater every hour or so and bring the tent back up to a comfortable temperature.
I think back to many outings like this when my only escape from the misery was to dive into my sleeping bag and wait for the shivering to end. A simple thought occurs to me. I love propane.
I love towels, too. I packed only a roll of paper towels and a lightweight backpacking towel for showering but neither would have helped much following the rainstorm that caught me as I set up my tent. The small pond that accumulated on the floor before I got the waterproof fly attached needed heavyweight soak-up power. So, I was very glad to find the two dog-drying towels I’d left in the car by accident. Memo to self: add cloth towels to camping list.
I really love good zippers, especially when I feel the need for speed in departure from the tent. This tent has good zippers—it should, considering what it cost—but their tightness and the flaps designed to keep them waterproof often make them catch just when I need them to open quickest. It occurs to me that we need power zippers. Something we can activate just as we get up from our sleeping bags so that we can exit the door smoothly and without delay. Then a different button will activate the close feature and we can get right back into bed. It might seem like an unnecessary luxury, but are television remotes unnecessary? Power windows? Electric garage door openers? If it ever stops raining, I will get to work on this project right away.
I am officially clean. Well, not quite just-took-an-honest-to-goodness-shower clean, but very close. One of the few benefits of spending a bunch of time in the hospital is becoming acquainted with rinseless shampoo and bathing cloths. Boy, are they a nice addition to the camping packing list! I hate sleeping sweaty and sticky at night and have showered and bathed in some exceptionally uncomfortable conditions, including arctic rivers and driving snowstorms. But that was because I had to. Now I don’t.
I just washed my body and hair in a sleet storm. But I was inside my tent and the storm was without. I only recognize the sleet because the pounding impact of the icy clumps is so different from the gentle snowflakes and soft raindrops I’ve heard up to now. Inside it’s a solid 80 degrees, I am as naked and comfortable as I would be in my own shower and the heating element atop the gas tank is glowing a beautiful, beautiful red. Did I mention how much I love propane?
I feel slightly guilty for—and this is difficult to explain—not feeling guilty. I should be wading out there through the freezing slop hoping to find a bear dumb enough to be doing the same thing. At least I should feel bad about being dry and comfortable.
But I don’t. In fact, I’m remarkably happy, just sitting here thinking about my next shower and shampoo…and wondering if it’s time to fire up the propane heater again.