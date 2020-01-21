Outdoors commentary: It’s all about balance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The issue, and the solution, was balance—finding a way to help everyone be comfortable, if not overjoyed with decisions made on their behalf. The simple fact is that conflict revolves around every potential choice, and compromise is critical, especially if you want to get your way later on. After all, this family patriarch gig doesn’t always hold up under intense scrutiny.

And that’s how I ended up in the Vatican, which is very pretty but kind of heavy on the religious stuff. Besides, I’ve never forgiven the Catholics for their efforts to derail Oregon’s Death with Dignity Act, so that background colored my experience. Nonetheless, I spent hours there, vicariously enjoying my wife’s happiness, knowing all the while that I could leverage that episode into something really worthwhile, like the Barcelona Museum of Natural Sciences, where solid information is available about tectonic plates, glaciers, critters, evolution and human migration. And that’s what balance looks like.