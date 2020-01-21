Outdoors commentary: It’s all about balance

When our kids were younger, our choices of vacations were fraught with conflict and dissension. Our family was often divided into three camps; my wife and daughter almost always advocated for vacations involving beautiful sights, relaxation and, whenever possible, shopping. Our son, a dedicated hunter-gatherer, didn’t really care where we went as long as the location offered opportunities to collect critters of one type or another.
I was the voice of reason, a moderating influence, presiding over the discussions with a fair and impartial hand.
There were, to be honest, occasional accusations of favoritism from the distaff side of our clan.
“You always take his side,” they claimed.
“I do not,” I shot back. “Just last spring I arranged a shopping spree in Bend when we returned from a sage rat hunt.”
“An hour in Cabela’s does not count as shopping!” they whined.
“Hey, I bought you clothing!”
“Camouflaged cargo shorts are not clothing! They are punishment!”
I heard their concerns and I took action to appease them because, after all, that’s what a fair-minded family patriarch does.
The next time we added a shopping excursion to an otherwise male-dominated vacation we stopped at REI. Problem solved.
The issue, and the solution, was balance—finding a way to help everyone be comfortable, if not overjoyed with decisions made on their behalf. The simple fact is that conflict revolves around every potential choice, and compromise is critical, especially if you want to get your way later on. After all, this family patriarch gig doesn’t always hold up under intense scrutiny.
And that’s how I ended up in the Vatican, which is very pretty but kind of heavy on the religious stuff. Besides, I’ve never forgiven the Catholics for their efforts to derail Oregon’s Death with Dignity Act, so that background colored my experience. Nonetheless, I spent hours there, vicariously enjoying my wife’s happiness, knowing all the while that I could leverage that episode into something really worthwhile, like the Barcelona Museum of Natural Sciences, where solid information is available about tectonic plates, glaciers, critters, evolution and human migration. And that’s what balance looks like.
Balance would be a lot easier to achieve if you could just send the differing factions off to do their own favorite activities, but for some reason our concept of familial balance requires that all parties be involved in all the activities, no matter how painful they may be. Movies are a perfect example; the last thing I want to do is go to romantic comedies, but Deb loves them. Conversely, she quickly tires of what she describes as ‘shoot-em ups.’ So we compromise by attending first one kind of movie, then the other.
I have tried, with limited success, to reduce our disagreements by changing the definition of romantic comedy to read: a movie with at least one member of the opposite sex and at least one humorous line. In this way, “Full Metal Jacket” and “1917” would both be considered romantic comedies. Alas, this is one of those places where the patriarch label has proven to be a paper tiger and the traditional definition remains.
During our most recent vacation to the Cook Islands, Deb had no interest in fishing and prevailed on me to accompany her on a snorkeling adventure. I love snorkeling and so it was no great imposition for me to go with her. I have no idea why she seemed to take offense when I showed up.
“Is that a spear gun?”
“No, it’s an Hawaiian sling.”
“Does it shoot a spear?”
“Not exactly shoot, more like launches.”
“And that’s what you call snorkeling, trying to spear defenseless fish?”
“No, I call it balance.”
The conversation continued, but as you might imagine, I didn’t win.
Pat Wray writes about the outdoors and can be reached at patwray@comcast.net