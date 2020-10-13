Outdoors commentary: Into the sunset

After you do something for a few decades, it becomes a habit, almost an addiction. And though my time as a columnist with the Corvallis Gazette-Times and Albany Democrat-Herald has included a few breaks, I’ve been writing for them for just under 30 years and non-stop since 2001.
Writing a column sharpens your eye and hones your skills. I like the process of writing and I like having people comment on my work. I prefer receiving positive comments but some of the negative ones have been priceless.
One of my earliest columns in the mid-1980s was a tongue-in-cheek article about cats. It was all lighthearted fun until I explained that when I was growing up, cats were not considered pets — they were targets. It turns out cat owners don’t like their animals subjected to unnecessary humor.
Letters to the Editor demanded I be beheaded or flayed but a few of my supporters argued that a simple firing squad would suffice. After several weeks of back and forth, the editor refused to accept any more letters about Pat Wray … or cats.
The response to that column convinced me to remain in Corvallis. The fact that so many people read and reacted to articles in their local paper proved to me that Corvallis was a city of caring, engaged citizens who took their community seriously. I knew right then it was the place I wanted to live. Now, 38 years later, I couldn’t be happier with that choice.
The internet has certainly changed things. Write something someone likes, they share it and suddenly you are famous … or infamous. After I said a few uncomplimentary things about the National Rifle Association I received almost 300 emails from around the nation, many of which were viciously threatening. That’s when my wife decided not to put our address in the phone book any more. You remember phone books.
As satisfying as it was to receive national recognition, I was far happier when I could use my little pulpit to effect change here at home. A couple columns about the trash Crescent Valley High School students were strewing along Highland Avenue and pretty soon cleanups were scheduled, changes were made and the surrounding neighborhood became — and remains — a much nicer place.
I tried the same tack regarding trash lining Highway 99 north of Corvallis with much less success. The state highway department lacks the resources, and Republic Services is way too big and profitable to care whether their trucks spew garbage on their way to the landfill. Sorry. I tried.
Over the years I’ve won a bunch of national writing contests for my columns and that recognition — and the cash prizes — were very fulfilling. But by far the best part of writing a local column is the connection you make with your readers. I will miss hearing from the hundreds of people who have written, called or stopped me along the street to share their feelings. Some have written to me dozens of times over the years. Thank you. I’ve kept every letter and email and will cherish them. And if you want to write again a time or two, well, that would be great.
I like to think those letters and emails represent a much larger number of readers who have been moved in some fashion by my words. Because that, after all, is why writers write.
My time with the Gazette-Times is over. A long series of editors and publishers have allowed me a remarkable freedom of expression and I’ve used it to the limits of my space and talent. It’s time for me to focus on a second novel.
I hope I’ve given everyone their money’s worth.
Pat Wray can be reached at patwray@comcast.net. To see a collection of his columns dating back to November 2014, see the inline version of this story at gazettetimes.com or democratherald.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!