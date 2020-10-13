Outdoors commentary: Into the sunset

The internet has certainly changed things. Write something someone likes, they share it and suddenly you are famous … or infamous. After I said a few uncomplimentary things about the National Rifle Association I received almost 300 emails from around the nation, many of which were viciously threatening. That’s when my wife decided not to put our address in the phone book any more. You remember phone books.

As satisfying as it was to receive national recognition, I was far happier when I could use my little pulpit to effect change here at home. A couple columns about the trash Crescent Valley High School students were strewing along Highland Avenue and pretty soon cleanups were scheduled, changes were made and the surrounding neighborhood became — and remains — a much nicer place.

I tried the same tack regarding trash lining Highway 99 north of Corvallis with much less success. The state highway department lacks the resources, and Republic Services is way too big and profitable to care whether their trucks spew garbage on their way to the landfill. Sorry. I tried.