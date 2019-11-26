Not every important aspect of life is immediately obvious; some move just under the surface of our notice and understanding. Consider your vehicle brakes. Out of sight, out of mind — until they fade or even fail. Or the shoulder straps on your pack. You never even consider them — until they begin to squeak with every step. Not much help when you are attempting to approach a bull elk.
Here's one I bet you haven’t thought of. Level spots. As in not sloping. In much of the country where I hunt, fish and hike, level spots are at a premium. People quickly tire of walking on a steep sidehill and tend to gravitate downhill into the canyon bottom where the ground looks flat and the going looks easy. Ha! This is one of Mother Nature’s favorite tricks, making the bottom look easy, when in fact it is overrun with boulders, clogged with willows and spiked with hawthorn. A couple hundred yards in the canyon bottom will generally send most hikers back to the tender graces of the steep sidehill, where they pray for the appearance of a small deer trail, in which hundreds of tiny hooves have worn a trail just slightly wider than their boots. Narrow as they are, deer trails provide something precious to the outdoorsman — a little bit of flat. (Author’s note: flat is not the same as level, but either one is a wonderful addition to the outdoor experience, and when they both occur together, it’s heaven.)
On more than one occasion I’ve run out of daylight before I found a good camping spot and was forced to make do with a serious slope. After the first time, which involved a great deal of slipping, sliding and waking up in embarrassing locations, I learned to arrange myself uphill of a tree or boulder, where gravity can’t play too many tricks on me. Then I can unwind as I consider mean-spirited pranks I can pull on a partner who is snoring away in his hammock. As little as I like sleeping in hammocks, I do appreciate their ability to bring their own piece of flat with them.
It's not just humans who appreciate flatness. Every hunter knows to head for the small benches, or level spots, during their search, because every animal, from chukars to bull elk, likes to relax with their feet flat on the ground.
Eggs are laid on level ground; no self-respecting mother wants their unhatched youngsters rolling away. Naps are taken on a level bed. Look inside a squirrel nest and you will find the bed made level with leaves and forest duff, no matter how much the tree leans.
It is said that Nature abhors a vacuum, which is probably true. It is also true that humankind abhors an unused flat spot. If it’s flat, we build on it, fence it off or pave it, or all three at once. And that’s on the big spots.
On the micro level, we are even more creative. Flat tables and countertops attract candles, photos and baskets; the list is endless. They are landing spots for sit-arounds, the mere mention of which makes my liver quiver.
Even worse, unused flat spots in the home encourage that most inexplicable of behaviors: going through stuff. Going through stuff is understood to mean magazines, Christmas cards, recipes and the like. Nobody can clog up a perfectly good, open flat spot like a dedicated going-througher.
It should be noted that not all actions on an open flat spot are unhelpful. Fly tying, knife sharpening, boot waterproofing and ammunition reloading are useful and productive activities. Nothing is being "gone through."
Just to be clear.