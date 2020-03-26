Outdoors commentary: Even in the outdoors, take precautions these days

Just when you thought you’d seen everything, the new coronavirus comes along to change our lives and our world. The disease’s ability to travel across entire populations before symptoms emerge, coupled with our worldwide travel apparatus, has made it a danger to everyone, everywhere.

About the only place safe we can go is to the outdoors where it’s easy — and preferred even before the onset of the virus — to keep our distance from other people. Hiking, camping, fishing and hunting are all available and safe, for now, as long as we take reasonable precautions.

Of course, reasonable precautions can be limiting. After deciding to get serious about catching steelhead, two friends and I made a reservation with a guide to fish the Siletz River. Then we started thinking about transportation. Should we take four cars? And about our time in the boat. Can we maintain adequate distance from each other? In the end we postponed our trip, an inordinately difficult choice.

In the larger scheme of things, my decision was an easy one. Consider my friends, who planned for months to take their entire family, kids and grandkids, to Maui for vacation this spring, a lifelong dream. They made the tough choice to cancel.