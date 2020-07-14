Outdoors commentary: Deschutes River dreams and nightmares

My recent fishing trip on the Deschutes River did not begin on a positive note. Positive beginnings require a safe and uneventful departure. Mine, while safe, included two unplanned stops: one for new tires for my drift boat trailer and one to have the trailer wheel bearings packed.
A reasonable person might question why I waited until the day of my departure to handle those maintenance functions. I have several excuses available, but none really hold water, so the bottom line is that three hours later and $400 lighter, I was on my way to pick up my brother in Bend and head to the river. We planned a four-day float from Warm Springs to Trout Creek, plenty of fishing time on a relatively short trip.
The Warm Springs-Trout Creek stretch includes lots of exceptional water, and though our timing wasn’t perfect — we were too late for the June salmonfly hatch — there’s lots of great trout fishing to be had year-round on the Deschutes.
A major reason for the wonderful fishing became obvious as we unloaded our gear at a campsite that evening. We were swarmed by insects in the zillions. I wondered how many pounds of insects were airborne within one hundred yards of our campsite. It had to be in the double digits and that estimate wouldn’t include the far larger weight made up of terrestrial insects. The real heavyweights, like beetles, centipedes and my personal favorites, earwigs — commonly known as pincher bugs — were everywhere. I set out my bedroll, sleeping bag and mattress, then proceeded to unload the rest of our gear. Three hours later, as I prepared for bed, I found two dozen pincher bugs conducting a séance in a fold of my bedroll.
After tossing them in the river to meet their ancestors in person, I settled down to sleep. I slept well. No mosquitos or other problems. Just a subtle caress across my skin that woke me gently just before daybreak. When my eyes finally opened, I realized that subtle caress was actually the tread of thousands of tiny ant feet taking part in a square dance in the amphitheater of my armpit. I leaped to my feet and stepped smoothly into a face-sized spider web. My subsequent movements were urgent, yet graceful. Think Curly of the Three Stooges.
Soon I was ready for my first cast. I was particularly interested in trying out a new set of wading boots, these consisting of a hard rubber sole interspersed with metal cleats. I’ve struggled with wading rocky rivers over the past few years and was looking forward to a return to my youthful solidity and balance. But my stability in the river didn’t seem to be much better. It didn’t help that the sole of my right boot was lumpy. Poor workmanship.
I didn’t cover myself with fishing glory but I did catch a few nice redsides and one excellent brown.
It wasn’t until I returned home and began cleaning my gear that I realized I’d made one other catch. As I turned my waders inside out, I was surprised to find a handful of grass and leaves in the left toe. But not nearly as surprised as I was to find an adult field mouse in the right toe.
He must have started a nest and was exploring his new home when I suited up at dawn. I don’t normally feel much sympathy for mice and rats, but I imagine the little fella had a few bad moments as the smelly foot of death descended on him.
And to think I’d blamed the discomfort of that boot on the manufacturer.
Pat Wray writes about the outdoors and can be reached at patwray@comcast.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!