Outdoors commentary: Dealing with closures of all kinds

Closures.
Now there’s a word which had negative connotations long before the coronavirus reared its ugly, misshapen head.
We’ve experienced fishing closures when species were failing due to overfishing, low water flows, aquatic diseases, chemical spills and predation. We’ve had hunting closures when quotas were met, or numbers crashed due to loss of habitat, predation, brutal winters or wildfires.
In short, hunters and anglers are well acquainted with the concept of closures and the resulting loss of opportunity.
But now we face even more extensive loss of outdoor opportunities due to a human-borne illness and the steps that must be taken to prevent its spread. The aggressive actions taken thus far to reduce the impact and ‘flatten the curve’ seem eminently reasonable. My wife and I have taken self-quarantine and social distancing very seriously, to the point where my younger sister and friends have done most of our shopping for us. When we do venture into the public domain, we wear masks, bandanas and gloves. I’ve been washing and sanitizing my hands until my knuckles are dry and cracking like I’ve been mixing concrete with my bare hands.
I now find myself thinking of closures in general and have to admit, I’m not sure about their logic and efficacy.
Take for example the rules regarding running dogs on the E.E. Wilson Wildlife Area. For years, people were allowed to run their dogs without leashes except during the spring and summer when nesting birds and young mammals were vulnerable. This seemed perfectly reasonable. No one wants to disrupt the cycle of birth and renewal.
But a couple years ago, the rules were changed to require that dogs be on leash year-round, except when used to hunt game birds or rabbits. ODFW now threatens a hefty fine for letting your dog off leash. I can understand a requirement to keep your dog under voice control so the animals won’t go off on their own, but making dog owners on a 1,700-acre patch of overgrown scrub follow the same restrictions as in a city park in New York City seems a bit like bureaucratic overreach. And a $100 fine?
There are closures that make sense and others that all too obviously are made because it’s just easier. Easier to shut down everyone than to actually cite the rule breakers. Easier because enforcement — and enforcers — love rules that are black and white. But every time black and white rules are imposed upon the public our rights and opportunities are lost.
I feel the same about the OSU Research Forest’s coronavirus-based decision to close McDonald and Dunn Forests to public recreation. There was a great deal of leeway available to OSU in their decision making. They could have followed the approach of the National Forests and Bureau of Land Management, who allowed public use away from choke points like campgrounds. But OSU took the easy way, the black and white way, and shut the research forests down completely.
We are all picking our way through a dangerous and confusing time. We owe our leaders allegiance and understanding and forgiveness when they stumble. The last thing we need to do is act like those weapons-clad protestors in Michigan who think it’s their inalienable right to catch and spread the disease at their leisure.
However, what our leaders and land managers owe us is the willingness to engage with problems honestly and not make decisions that affect us all just because they are easy. Not just now — in the time of crisis — but all the time.
Pat Wray writes about the outdoors and can be reached at patwray@comacst.net.
