I’d like to talk about a very small aspect of wild animal behavior. Their sense of humor. Or more specifically, their love of play.
We’ve all seen young sheep, cattle and horses cavorting around with others of similar age, while their mothers watch placidly. The same is true of undomesticated ungulates: the young of pronghorns, deer, sheep and elk youngsters often play amongst others of their kind.
Adolescent bears, raccoons and otters are among the most famous goofballs in the animal kingdom; observers can’t help but smile at their antics.
But adult wild animals like to mess with humans too and although their actions may be more difficult to interpret, the careful viewer will recognize obvious and repeated tendencies to put humans in their place.
Take pronghorn antelope for example, the top sprinters of our continent. I was poking around southeast Oregon with a long-time wildlife biologist when a large herd of pronghorns appeared a couple hundred yards off to our right and began to parallel our track.
They stayed even with us, which, at our speed of 20 miles per hour, was just a lope for them.
“Watch this,” said my biologist friend as he stepped on the gas. The speedy critters stayed right with us. He accelerated a bit more and the pronghorns came to an easy gallop.
“Any time now,” my friend said, and almost immediately the herd picked up their speed, pulled out ahead of us and made a hard left turn to cross our road, leaving a cloud of dust in their wake.
“Just their way of showing us up,” the biologist said. And in fact, the pronghorns seemed to dance with joy as they slowed down. Their figurative thumbs were gleefully placed in their literal noses.
I’ve seen the same behavior multiple times since then. Pronghorns are real comedians.
Several bird species also like to stay abreast of us in our travels. Winter wrens, crows and even robins have accompanied me on treks through our local woods, flying from tree to tree as I walked along. Like the middle school nerd I once was, I know they are laughing at me for some reason, but I’m still grateful for the attention. I wonder if it’s my clothes.
Once, while bowhunting white-tailed deer in Florida I came upon a small group of does and began to sneak in on my hands and knees for a good shot. One of the does saw or heard me and became uneasy, though she didn’t know what I was. I ducked my head in hopes she would lose interest. Instead, she gave a chuffing bark and stomped toward me. I watched from the corner of my eye as she bounced closer with each bark. When she got within 10 feet, I noticed how sharp her hooves looked. At six feet I grew tired of the game and stood up.
Of course the deer ran off, much too fast for a bow shot. I swear I heard her chuckling with her friends, “I told you I could make him break!”
More than a little wildlife humor involves frightening humans. Wild animals love false charges and near misses. While bowhunting near dusk in the Blue Mountains, I was overjoyed to see a great grey owl release from his perch in a small pine and fly in my direction. Surprisingly, the B-52-sized bird neither deviated from his path nor attempted to climb as he approached me, or more specifically, my face.
I don’t remember exactly when I ducked. I do remember the silence of his wings and his evil little grin.