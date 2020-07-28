Outdoors commentary: A bad day all around

There are good days. There are bad days. Then there are the days like my sister Kamela Berglund had last week. She and her husband Scott took off on a walk from Peavy Arboretum in the late afternoon, having locked their personal items in her Ford Explorer.
(Author’s note: I have learned to my regret that it’s not a good idea to mention the inadvisability of locking your valuables in the car to my sister. Perhaps in a decade or two …)
When they returned to the car, the rear window was shattered and her purse and everything it contained was gone. Think cash, credit cards, gift cards, irreplaceable family photos. Everything that she couldn’t afford to lose was lost.
This was a devastating emotional blow. By the time she arrived home she was spent. But then her dog screamed in pain and fear from the small creek behind her house. She and Scott rushed to the creek, where they saw her German pinscher, Darby, wearing a medium-sized raccoon and being gradually crushed down into the water.
The creek is shallow along most of its length, but in that spot, 10 feet wide and surrounded by thick blackberries, the water is very close to dog-drowning depth. But Darby still could touch bottom and armed with a serious desire to stay alive, he was trying to make the shore and howling for all he was worth, carrying the coon, who was making a good bit of noise herself.
I’ve read numerous stories about dogs being drowned by raccoons. Even large dogs like blueticks, Walkers and Plotts have been drowned if they approached a swimming coon. I’ve often wondered how the raccoons were so successful in water attacks, especially against dogs who were also good swimmers and more than capable of killing a coon on dry land.
Kam’s experience finally gave me my answer. The coon had maneuvered herself on top of the dog, with her head on top of his and her body spread around him, like a second skin. She was locked in place by her paws, which are nearly as dexterous as human hands, and by her claws, which dug into the dog’s flesh at multiple places on his body. She was so well and solidly placed that Darby could not turn his head enough to bite.
Scott grabbed an axe handle and began pummeling the raccoon, but the dog was getting hit almost as much as the coon. So Scott changed tacks, wedging his handle between the coon and dog and trying to pry it off. Meanwhile, Kam waded in to grab the coon by its back and try to lift it off.
I can only imagine the sounds of the donnybrook that took place there in the near darkness. Squalling, growling and spitting must have rent the night. And there’s no telling what noises the animals were making.
When the raccoon finally departed the area, Darby was bitten, scratched and clawed, not to mention bruised from Scott’s tender ministrations with the axe handle. Kam looked like she had done the butterfly stroke through a pool of old growth blackberries.
Luckily, her dog was safe and although she’d lost her purse and all it contained, she could see the metaphorical dawn of a new day.
That’s when she realized that in her struggle with the coon, she’d dropped her key ring, which held every key she needed in her life, into the creek and it had disappeared into the mud.
Later, when Scott went back to look for her keys, he saw four baby raccoons sitting on a branch above the creek. I suspect their momma, who subsequently came back to get them, also felt like she’d had a bad day.
Pat Wray writes about the outdoors and can be reached at patwray@comcast.net.
